With Wishes for a Happy Passover, Ramadan, and Easter, The Media Line Looks at Holiday Food Traditions in Israel
For the first time in 30 years, Passover, Ramadan, and Easter are celebrated at the same time. In Israel, we visited locals sharing their edible traditions.
In a local family restaurant called Shanklish, situated in Ein Rafa, on the edge of Jerusalem, Hana prepares a traditional dish for the iftar meal, called maamoul: a dessert stuffed with dates, walnuts, and pistachios.
Meanwhile, in Jerusalem, Netanel Haba tells The Media Line about his family’s 80th year of opening one day a year to bake handmade matzah according to the family’s Iraqi traditions in their bakery.