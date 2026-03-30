Yemen in the Eye of the Regional Storm: Implications of the ‘Tel Aviv Strike’ and the Fate of a Fragile Domestic Front

Supporters view the escalation as a restoration of national dignity, and opponents fear it will eliminate the country’s last chances of survival

[SANAA] In a sudden escalation reshaping regional rules of engagement, Yemen’s Houthis launched their first direct ballistic missile strikes toward Tel Aviv since the ceasefire last October in the early hours of Saturday, March 28, 2026. A second operation followed at dawn on Sunday, March 29, targeting what the Houthis described as sensitive sites in Eilat using drones and cruise missiles.

This direct involvement came a full month after the outbreak of the US-Israel war on Iran and raised the risk of a complete shutdown of international shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. While the Houthis declared their entry into the conflict in support of the “axis of resistance,” Yemen’s already fragile domestic situation faces potentially severe consequences. Hopes for a peace roadmap—previously close to being signed with Saudi Arabia—are fading, opening the door to a new wave of international responses that could further damage what remains of the country’s deteriorating infrastructure.

Mohammed Salem (an alias), a staff member in the Houthis’ war media, said the operations were not spontaneous but rather a calculated strategic decision. “The military wing has studied the situation closely since the first day of the regional war,” he said, adding that the group’s entry into the conflict reflects “a response to the will of the Yemeni people and a national and religious duty to support the resistance in Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, and Iran.”

The coming days will reveal many surprises that will astonish the world, as we are still in an escalating phase until the aggression stops on all fronts

Salem stressed that the Houthis are not using these operations as bargaining tools to improve negotiation terms, saying that they are a continuation of their series of wars against the Zionist and American enemy. He noted that Yemen now possesses a military arsenal, placing it among influential regional powers, and warned that “the coming days will reveal many surprises that will astonish the world, as we are still in an escalating phase until the aggression stops on all fronts.”

Beyond complex military and political calculations, the cross-border strikes have triggered a deep and bitter divide within Yemeni society. The split reflects sharply contrasting interpretations of the current situation—with supporters viewing the escalation as a restoration of national dignity, and opponents fearing it will eliminate the country’s last chances of survival.

Mohammed, a young man from Sanaa who supports the Houthis operations, spoke to The Media Line with visible enthusiasm, describing the Houthis’ involvement in strikes on Tel Aviv as a historic turning point that restored Yemen’s standing.

He argued that Yemenis—long confined to the label of a “forgotten civil war”—have demonstrated they are a force that cannot be ignored in regional dynamics. Speaking defiantly, he downplayed the potential consequences of Israeli or American retaliation, questioning what more a population battered by years of blockade and poverty could lose. He suggested that “dying with dignity” in direct confrontation is preferable to “a slow death” while waiting for limited humanitarian aid, describing the anticipated sacrifices as “an inevitable price for freedom and dignity.”

In stark contrast, voices of rejection and warning are rising elsewhere. Badri Saleh, a resident of al-Jawf governorate, described the military involvement as a reckless gamble leading the country toward “collective suicide” in the service of external agendas.

He lamented the lost opportunity for a historic peace deal with Saudi Arabia—previously close to completion—which could have alleviated domestic suffering. Instead, he said, the missile strikes have derailed political understandings “to satisfy Tehran.”

Saleh’s concerns extend beyond political collapse to fears of widespread destruction of vital infrastructure, warning that a strong international response could target ports and airports, pushing the country into “economic paralysis” with no clear exit.

Abdulsalam Mohammed, head of Abaad Studies & Research Center, outlined what he described as significant military preparedness by the Houthis.

He said the Houthis currently possess 200 missile launch sites strategically distributed across Saadah, Hodeidah, al-Jawf, and Taiz, along with 300 drones, including large-scale suicide drone models appearing for the first time in the field.

He also pointed to a qualitative shift in maritime operations, citing an “underwater base” equipped with unmanned underwater vehicles, as well as launch sites for explosive-laden boats in as-Salif and Hodeidah. These capabilities are supported by covert manufacturing and development facilities inside tunnels in the mountains of Sa’dah.

Mohammed further claimed that around 2,000 foreign experts—mostly former Syrian army officers and members of Hezbollah and Iraqi armed groups—are overseeing technical operations. He added that strategic decision-making and advanced operational planning remain linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard operations room, while the local group’s role focuses on mobilization and field execution.

Journalist and military affairs analyst Adnan al-Jabarni dismissed the idea that the armed intervention is merely reactive. In an analysis published on X, he said the Houthis deliberately began their direct involvement by striking Tel Aviv to achieve strategic objectives—chief among them to provoke a direct Israeli response. This, he argued, positions the group as a principal actor in the conflict while reducing perceptions of total tactical dependence on Iran.

Al-Jabarni added that the Houthis are pursuing a strategy of “gradual entry” based on the needs of the “axis of resistance.”

If Iran’s current priorities involve exhausting Israeli defenses and inflicting direct damage, the focus will remain on Israeli territory. However, if the objective shifts toward exerting political and economic pressure on the US administration—particularly to complicate the calculations of US President Donald Trump—then efforts may turn toward restricting navigation in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and potentially targeting regional military bases under sovereign justifications to broaden the pressure campaign.

He concluded that if the Axis commits fully to this confrontation, particularly amid perceived weakness or distraction in Tehran, the region could be heading toward a prolonged conflict with a decisive outcome—either in its favor or against it.

As missiles light up the skies across the region, Yemen once again finds itself at the center of a historic storm that has persisted for decades. From internal mountain wars to open-sea confrontations, the country has become a global arena for competing powers. While the world watches the straits and maritime routes, ordinary Yemenis remain caught between the hope of rebuilding their country and the reality of cross-border conflicts.