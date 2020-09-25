Yom Kippur under Lockdown (VIDEO REPORT)

The Media Line speaks to Jerusalemites about the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on their holiday preparations

On Sunday evening, Yom Kippur begins.

It is the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, when Jews ask for forgiveness from their fellow Jews, as well as from God.

Those who observe the holiday spend many of the 25 hours in fervent prayer. They also fast. Even many nonobservant Jews fast. It is that important a day to the Jewish people.

This year in Israel, Yom Kippur will be observed with the country in a nationwide lockdown – its second – due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Media Line took to the streets of Jerusalem to ask people how this has been affecting their preparations.