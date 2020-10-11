A Tour of Israel’s Largest COVID-19 Ward (VIDEO REPORT)

Underground parking lot converted into medical facility as Haifa’s Rambam Hospital becomes ‘first in world’ to integrate command and control technology

The descent into the underground ward at the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa is marked by twists, turns and several metal doorways.

Situated 50 feet beneath the earth’s surface, the facility was a parking lot that was fortified for treating patients during wartime, but has now been converted into Israel’s largest coronavirus ward in order to cope with the seemingly endless flow of patients.

There are no windows, no sunlight and absolutely no family members allowed. COVID-19-positive patients who are able to walk can wander about the concrete maze freely without wearing masks or other protective clothing.