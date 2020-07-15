Israelis React to Possibility of Second Lockdown (VIDEO REPORT)

Health Ministry warns of widespread closures as number of fresh coronavirus cases continues to skyrocket

The Israeli government is considering imposing a second nationwide lockdown as the number of new coronavirus cases shoots up to record highs.

More than 1,700 new cases on average are now being reported on a daily basis, with the Health Ministry warning that a lockdown will be necessary if the number reaches 2,000.

What does the Israeli public have to say about the possibility of a lockdown? Are people satisfied with their government’s response to the pandemic?

The Media Line took to the streets of Jerusalem to find out.