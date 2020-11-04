Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Mysterious Medieval ‘Escape Tunnel’ Found Beneath Jerusalem Museum (VIDEO REPORT)
A view of the mysterious tunnel found underneath the Tower of David Museum. (Ricky Rachman)
Mysterious Medieval ‘Escape Tunnel’ Found Beneath Jerusalem Museum (VIDEO REPORT)

Maya Margit
11/04/2020

Archaeologists make exciting find during massive $40 million restoration at Tower of David

Archaeologists have uncovered a mysterious tunnel hidden beneath the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City at the Tower of David Museum that may have been used by Crusader knights to escape during battle.

Archaeologists have uncovered a mysterious tunnel hidden beneath the walls of Jerusalem's Old City at the Tower of David Museum that may have been used by Crusader knights to escape during battle. It is the first time in decades that archaeologists are conducting extensive excavations at the museum, which is currently undergoing a massive $40 million facelift.

