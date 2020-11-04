Mysterious Medieval ‘Escape Tunnel’ Found Beneath Jerusalem Museum (VIDEO REPORT)

Archaeologists make exciting find during massive $40 million restoration at Tower of David

Archaeologists have uncovered a mysterious tunnel hidden beneath the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City at the Tower of David Museum that may have been used by Crusader knights to escape during battle.

Archaeologists make exciting find during massive $40 million restoration at Tower of David By Maya Margit / The Media Line Archaeologists have uncovered a mysterious tunnel hidden beneath the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City at the Tower of David Museum that may have been used by Crusader knights to escape during battle. It is the first time in decades that archaeologists are conducting extensive excavations at the museum, which is currently undergoing a massive $40 million facelift.