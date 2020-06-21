Donate
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, visit the Cave of the Patriarchs, also known to Muslims as the Ibrahimi Mosque, during a tour of the West Bank city of Hebron in early September. (Emil Salman/AFP via Getty Images)
Audio
By Region
Israel
West Bank
Annexation
Binyamin Netanyahu
Trump Administration
United Arab Emirates
Blue and White
Benny Gantz

A Prime Minister’s Changing Tune on Annexation (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
06/21/2020

The Media Line speaks with former Israeli diplomat Danny Ayalon about some of the obstacles to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s plans for the West Bank

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu began talking annexation in the West Bank almost immediately after the Trump Administration, in late January, announced a Mideast peace proposal, sometimes referred to as the “deal of the century.”

Netanyahu’s goal? To extend Israeli sovereignty to all Jewish communities in the West Bank, and to the strategically important Jordan Valley – all told, about 30% of the area. The first of July was his target date.

Now he has changed his tune, apparently for a number of reasons. To learn more, The Media Line turned to Danny Ayalon, a former politician and Israeli ambassador to Washington.

