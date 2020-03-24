Coping with Coronavirus in the Middle East and North Africa (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

The Media Line speaks to an official of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

Coronavirus is plaguing countries everywhere, be they industrialized or developing, rich or poor. There is one region, though, where the challenges are particularly acute, not because of the pandemic itself, but existing issues, such as wars, refugees and migrations.

The Media Line spoke with Beirut-based Rana Sidani Cassou, head of Middle East and North African communications for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, to learn what her organization is facing.