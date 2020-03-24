Donate
A girl poses on Monday at a camp for displaced persons in Syria’s Idlib Province after a lecture about the dangers of coronavirus. (Aaref Watad/AFP via Getty Images)
Coping with Coronavirus in the Middle East and North Africa (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
03/24/2020

The Media Line speaks to an official of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

Coronavirus is plaguing countries everywhere, be they industrialized or developing, rich or poor. There is one region, though, where the challenges are particularly acute, not because of the pandemic itself, but existing issues, such as wars, refugees and migrations.

The Media Line spoke with Beirut-based Rana Sidani Cassou, head of Middle East and North African communications for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, to learn what her organization is facing.

