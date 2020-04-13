On-the-job Training for a Saudi Crown Prince (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

With a new accord for oil production, The Media Line speaks with Dr. David Roberts on how Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud has been faring

Oil-producing nations, whether members of OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) or not, have agreed to historic production cuts in order to raise prices now at an 18-year low. The cuts, according to reports, would reflect about a fifth of the world’s supply.

The low prices are due to coronavirus, meaning the lack of demand by a world pretty much stuck at home. Adding to the pandemic drag, however, was a war of wills involving Russia and Saudi Arabia: The former preferred no cuts, while the latter, in an economic show of force, threatened to retaliate by ramping up production, further decreasing prices. Watching from the sidelines was US President Donald Trump, already agitated by the overall economic slump.

In the middle was Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Though he is the kingdom’s de facto CEO and presumptive heir to the throne, many still see the 34-year-old royal as a leader-in-training, and a somewhat impetuous one at that.

To learn more on how Mohammed – meaning his power and prestige – might emerge from this and other serious challenges, The Media Line spoke with Dr. David Roberts, an expert on Saudi Arabia and the wider region who is affiliated with King’s College London.