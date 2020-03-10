Donate
Traders get to work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the opening bell on March 10, following a day of heavy losses partly attributed to fears over coronavirus. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)
Alexander Coman

The Economic Impact of Coronavirus in the Middle East (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Mohammad Al-Kassim
03/10/2020

The Media Line speaks with Dr. Alex Coman, of Tel Aviv University, about possible policy responses

An epidemiological threat such as novel coronavirus, which causes the illness COVID-19, can have disruptive effects on the economy. It can interfere with the global supply of goods, making it harder for businesses to operate and costing them billions of dollars.

Amid growing fears, many countries around the Middle East have imposed restrictions – some particularly harsh – in an attempt to contain coronavirus. Some, like Israel, are requiring all incoming travelers to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days.

To learn more about the areas being affected, as well as possible policy responses, The Media Line spoke with Dr. Alexander Coman of Tel Aviv University.

