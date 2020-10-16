Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

The Import of Yemen’s Massive Prisoner Exchange (AUDIO INTERVIEW)
A freed Houthi fighter (left) is greeted by relatives on October 15 at the airport in Sanaa, Yemen. (Mohammed Huwais/AFP via Getty Images)
Audio
Top Stories
YEMEN
prisoner exchange
Government
Houthi rebels
Conflict
Sweden
Middle East

The Import of Yemen’s Massive Prisoner Exchange (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
10/16/2020

The Media Line speaks with analyst Peter Salisbury about the meaning for a conflict and a nation

More than a thousand prisoners of war held by the two sides to the conflict in Yemen have been released and are heading home, fulfilling an agreement made some two years ago during negotiations in Sweden.

The exchange was made by Yemen’s internationally-backed government, now seated for the most part in the southern port city of Aden, and Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who control most of the country’s main population centers, including the capital Sanaa.

For some context as to what this might mean for the conflict and the nation, The Media Line spoke with Peter Salisbury, a Yemen expert with the International Crisis Group, a conflict resolution and prevention organization.

