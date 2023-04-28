Happy holidays!
Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
200,000 Rally in Jerusalem in Support of Controversial Judicial Reform
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir addresses by videoconference a mass rally in support of the government's judicial overhaul plan, in Jerusalem, April 27, 2023. (Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Watch Now
By Region
Israel
Video
Israel
rally
judicial reform
Jerusalem
Democracy

200,000 Rally in Jerusalem in Support of Controversial Judicial Reform

Felice Friedson
04/28/2023

At the loud but peaceful demonstration outside the Israeli parliament, supporters said the last election was a mandate for change. But critics argue that the planned reforms would fatally undermine democracy.

An estimated 200,000 people gathered in Jerusalem on Thursday night, demanding that the ruling coalition move forward with its controversial plan to overhaul the country’s judicial system. The boisterous but peaceful rally was held outside the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, and came after 16 consecutive weeks of mass protests in Tel Aviv and other cities against the planned reforms.

Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s far-right finance minister, addressed the crowd, saying that “the majority of people agree that the reform of the judicial system is the right thing for Israel.” He assured attendees that the government would not abandon the plan.

The proposed judicial reform has been the center of controversy, with opponents arguing that it would undermine democracy by curbing the courts’ independence and removing existing checks and balances and protections for minorities, giving the ruling coalition limitless power.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
By Region
MORE FROM By Region

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.