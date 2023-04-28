200,000 Rally in Jerusalem in Support of Controversial Judicial Reform

At the loud but peaceful demonstration outside the Israeli parliament, supporters said the last election was a mandate for change. But critics argue that the planned reforms would fatally undermine democracy.

An estimated 200,000 people gathered in Jerusalem on Thursday night, demanding that the ruling coalition move forward with its controversial plan to overhaul the country’s judicial system. The boisterous but peaceful rally was held outside the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, and came after 16 consecutive weeks of mass protests in Tel Aviv and other cities against the planned reforms.

Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s far-right finance minister, addressed the crowd, saying that “the majority of people agree that the reform of the judicial system is the right thing for Israel.” He assured attendees that the government would not abandon the plan.

The proposed judicial reform has been the center of controversy, with opponents arguing that it would undermine democracy by curbing the courts’ independence and removing existing checks and balances and protections for minorities, giving the ruling coalition limitless power.