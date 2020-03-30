Donate
A Yemeni health volunteer is shown on Monday spraying disinfectant on the hands of boy in one of the impoverished neighborhoods of Sanaa, the capital. (Mohammed Huwais/AFP via Getty Images)
A Civil War is Back in the Headlines – and Not Due to Coronavirus (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
03/30/2020

As fighting appears to have resumed between Houthi rebels and a pro-government coalition led by Riyadh, The Media Line speaks with Yemen hand Peter Salisbury

With the world’s attention riveted on the coronavirus pandemic, few have been paying attention to the civil war in Yemen.

For the past five years, the war has pitted Iran-backed Houthi rebels against a Saudi-led coalition of forces that intervened on behalf of Yemen’s ousted government. The fighting has wreaked havoc on the country, with blocked ports leading to widespread hunger and illness.

Despite recent calls by the pope and the UN secretary-general for a cease-fire there – and in all conflict areas – in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the strife reemerged into the headlines on Sunday, with Houthi missile attacks against Saudi Arabia, and retaliatory strikes on Monday by the pro-government coalition.

To get back up to speed on the conflict and the humanitarian situation, The Media Line spoke with Peter Salisbury, a Yemen specialist for the International Crisis Group think tank.

