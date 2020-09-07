Donate
Activists Slam PA for Suppressing Dissent over Corruption (VIDEO REPORT)
By Region
Palestinian Territories
Video
Palestinian Authority
Corruption
dissent
civil liberties
coronavirus pandemic
Mahmoud Abbas
Middle East
Nizar Banat

Mohammad Al-Kassim
09/07/2020

Critics say Abbas using fight against COVID-19 as excuse to curtail civil liberties

Nizar Banat, a resident of Hebron in the West Bank, is a political and social activist, a father of four and a carpenter.

Several years ago, he started speaking out about his dissatisfaction with the Palestinian Authority. Banat says he was not previously politically active and that he reached this stage because he believed the PA had hit rock-bottom.

He now uses social media to criticize the Palestinian leadership, for example with daring videos posted on Facebook. And this criticism has landed him in hot water with the authorities.

