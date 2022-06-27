The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
African Asylum Seekers Attempting to Cross to Melilla Clash With Spanish, Moroccan Forces
A man sits by the border fence separating Morocco and Spain's North African enclave of Melilla, on June 26, 2022 near Nador, two days after a massive attempt by migrants to storm the barrier resulted in violence that killed at least 23 sub-Saharan Africans. (Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images)
By Region
Morocco
Morocco
Melilla
African migrants

African Asylum Seekers Attempting to Cross to Melilla Clash With Spanish, Moroccan Forces

Debbie Mohnblatt
06/27/2022

Death toll rises to at least 23, with hundreds left injured in the incident on Morocco’s border with the Spanish enclave

At least 23 African refugees seeking asylum died during a mass attempt to cross from Morocco into the Spanish protectorate Melilla on Friday. The incident marks the first extensive border-crossing effort since Spain and Morocco patched up their diplomatic ties in March.

The relationship between the two countries broke down in April 2021 when the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, was treated at a hospital in Madrid after he contracted COVID-19 and suffered complications. The Polisaro Front is a rebel movement that opposes Moroccan control of the Western Sahara, home to the indigenous Saharawi people, annexed by Morocco in 1976.

Melilla and Ceuta are two Spanish enclaves in Morocco, and they constitute the only land border between Africa and Europe. Therefore, African refugees from all over the continent, and especially from the sub-Saharan region, constantly attempt to cross these borders to seek asylum in the European Union.

On Friday, about 2,000 people approached the fence separating Melilla and Morocco in an attempt to forcefully cross the border by cutting the fence using shears. The event led to violence that left hundreds injured, including at least 76 migrants, and nearly 200 border security personnel, including both Spanish and Moroccan officers.

According to Moroccan media, the death toll rose on Saturday night to 23 people, all African asylum seekers. A Moroccan officer claimed that some of the dead fell from the top of the iron border fence while trying to climb over it. About 130 of the migrants successfully crossed into Spanish territory, according to reports.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in a statement condemned the “violent assault” and claimed it was organized by “Mafias that traffic in human beings,” and described it as “an attack on the integrity of a Spanish territory.”

Sanchez praised the Spanish security forces for protecting the country’s borders, and recognized the cooperation of the Moroccan forces in the same task.

Mohamed Amine Abidar, president of the Moroccan Association for Human Rights (AMDH) organization in Nador, a Moroccan city that has a border with Melilla, said that his organization doesn’t consider the Spanish steps legitimate, “as they don’t respect the international conventions on human rights and the rights of the migrants which allow requesting asylum,” he told The Media Line.

“We are sorry for what happened and stand in solidarity with the victims. We show also sympathy for the Moroccan police that were injured during the event,” he told The Media Line.

Later, he described the policies of Spain and the EU regarding migration as “hostile policies toward human rights and the rights of those seeking asylum.”

However, Ecaterina Matoi, an intelligence and security analyst, told The Media Line that migration via the Mediterranean Sea has become an increasingly difficult problem for the European Union, and that Spain is one of the three main routes that African migrants use to get to Europe. The other two are through Turkey and Greece.

“Spain is one of the most popular first destinations for illegal migrants in Europe and it requires extensive support from the EU to tackle this issue. Spain has the 4th highest number of asylum applications among European countries,” she said.

Abidar says that considering these migrants illegal “is a violation of their rights and we don’t agree with it.”

Matoi explained that the status of immigrants is established upon arrival, by land, sea or air, irrespective of origins, be it South America or sub-Saharan Africa.

She added that Spain is facing pressure from multiple directions regarding this issue.

First, she says, Spain is the first destination for many migrants arriving in the EU, when compared to the numbers that arrive in countries from Central Europe or Scandinavia.

Second, Matoi continued, “the US administration is pressuring Spain to accept more South American migrants in order to ease tensions at the US border.”

Finally, Spain is striving to accommodate Ukrainian refugees.

It is not obvious that the European Union is pressuring Spain, but it is important to say that Spain is in a difficult position, Matoi also said.

Abidar blames Friday’s events on all three: Spain, Morocco and the EU.

“The events that took place on Friday, are a result of these countries’ policies. Because violence breeds violence,” he said.

“The asylum seekers are living in inhuman conditions and they constantly suffer from arrests, authorities following them, violating their rights and depriving them of the basic rights that are given to them by international conventions for human rights,” Abidar added.

As neighboring countries, Spain and Morocco collaborate on multiple levels, such as tackling irregular migration and being anchored in a broader security cooperation agreement that also includes fighting organized crime, Matoi says.

She explains that the African migration is a complex issue for Europe.

“Historical, cultural and economic factors that encourage migration play an important role,” she said.

While some countries in Europe accept more migrants than others, determining what is the overall capacity of the Old Continent to absorb and integrate a large number of migrants might be a challenge, Matoi explains.

“Expectations from both sides might not match and integration might be difficult and lengthy,” she said.

For that reason, Matoi believes that following Friday’s events, Moroccan and Spanish authorities will in the short term strengthen security and surveillance at the border.

However, she added, “the policies and their evolution will impact long-term developments. The migration as a phenomenon will be impacted by macro-policy factors.”

The 30 asylum seekers that were arrested during their attempts to cross the border are being taken to court. Abidar said that his organization, together with other attorneys, are representing them all.

“The attorneys of the association are representing those migrants as it is their right to have legal representation,” he added.

 

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
By Region
MORE FROM By Region

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.