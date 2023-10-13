Beit Hanina Locals Speak About the Israel-Hamas War

Residents and business owners share a tapestry of emotions and viewpoints as the Israel-Hamas conflict unfolds

“Hamas is like the ‘father’ of the Palestinian people, defending us”

—Muhammed Sulieman, owner of Schnitzel Factory, a small fast-food joint

“The Palestinian government or various entities do not represent me; I represent myself”

—Abeer Natsheh, owner of the Jerusalem Technology Shop

Over 44,000 Palestinian residents reside in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina, between Shu’fat and Neve Yaakov. Establishments, including restaurants, cafes, and clothing stores as well as others that offer entertainment and luxury items, have shut down, either in solidarity with the Palestinian people or due to fear of Jewish East Jerusalem residents—considered settlers by the Palestinians—patrolling the streets.

While some local business owners voiced their perspectives on the war between Israel and Hamas, others refrained from speaking out, prioritizing their safety.

Muhammed Sulieman, owner of Schnitzel Factory, shared his insights into the root causes of the current conflict. He highlighted the long-standing discrimination faced by Palestinians under the Israeli occupation.

When you have 2 million people in an open-air prison, where there is no water, barely any electricity, no stable economy or jobs, no schools, no education, no life worth living, what do you expect? They are going to explode.

“Israel is who caused this war, not Hamas,” he told The Media Line. “When you have 2 million people in an open-air prison, where there is no water, barely any electricity, no stable economy or jobs, no schools, no education, no life worth living, what do you expect? They are going to explode,” Sulieman said.

“Hamas is like the ‘father’ of the Palestinian people, defending us,” he added.

Abed Abdellatif, owner of Velvet restaurant on Beit Hanina’s main street, delved into history, attributing a portion of the ongoing conflict to the lack of Arab nationalism, which he thinks is hindering the realization of freedom.

“Arab nationalism ceased to exist after the 1967 war. From the Sykes-Picot Agreement to the emergence of the ‘New Middle East,’ united Arab nationalism was obliterated. Each country now pursues its own interests, neglecting fellow Arab nations. True Arab nationalism will only resurface when Palestine is free, serving as the unifying force among us all,” Abdellatif told The Media Line.

In a similar stance, Beit Hanina resident Razan Sbeih, a 23-year-old law student at Ono Academic College in Israel, asserted that the war was inevitable, telling The Media Line, “This war is not unexpected; it’s a desperate cry for help from the Palestinian people.”

She recounted disturbing racist remarks and threats that are exchanged in study group chats between Arab and Israeli students, illustrating the unsettling reality faced by Palestinian students. “There is a lot of racism since the war started on our study group chats with both Jews and Arabs. … We [the Arabs] are getting death threat messages, and it’s a scary situation,” she said.

Even before the now-escalating conflict, Beit Hanina had experienced an economic downturn, prompting shop closures and diminished sales.

Abeer Natsheh, proprietor of the Jerusalem Technology Shop, explained to The Media Line: “Economically, we had to close our stores as people aren’t interested in purchasing luxury or entertainment items, which is what my store sells. … I also closed my store for three days out of fear of these settlers.”

In contrast, Abed Abdellatif shuttered his restaurant out of concern for his employees’ safety, emphasizing, “I closed my store to protect my workers’ lives; the situation is too volatile. This decision is not business-related; it’s about preserving lives,” he told The Media Line.

Though opinions on shop closures and the origins of the current conflict vary, residents agree on the tragic loss of innocent lives in Gaza.

Talaat Shaloudi, owner of Camellia Pizza, condemned the killing of civilians in Gaza and asked, “Why are innocent women and children being killed when they have no connection to Hamas?”

Sulieman echoed these sentiments, questioning the necessity of “targeting” innocent civilians in Gaza who are already enduring immense suffering. “If Israel were to defend themselves from anyone, it should just be Hamas. What do the people of Gaza, who are simply sitting in their homes, have to do with this? They’re already suffering enough,” he added.

I oppose all forms of war. I consider myself a proponent of peace and urge everyone to resolve this longstanding conflict through negotiation, enabling people to live in harmony. Ultimately, the power lies with the people, not just the government.

The conversation shifted to the hope of negotiation over violence, with Natsheh advocating peaceful resolutions despite what he termed “unproductive leadership.” He said, “I oppose all forms of war. I consider myself a proponent of peace and urge everyone to resolve this longstanding conflict through negotiation, enabling people to live in harmony. Ultimately, the power lies with the people, not just the government. The Palestinian government or various entities do not represent me; I represent myself.”

Already, the ongoing war has inflicted fear, trauma, bloodshed, and destruction on the region’s inhabitants. However, what lies ahead may impose an even heavier toll.

Lana Ikelan is a recent graduate of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and an intern in The Media Line’s Press and Policy Student Program.