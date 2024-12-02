Brazil’s Bolsonaro, Longtime Israel Ally, Faces Coup Plot Allegations as Legal Troubles Mount

Brazil’s Federal Police accuse the former president of leading a criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2022 election and undermine democratic governance

Brazil’s Federal Police have accused former President Jair Bolsonaro of orchestrating a coup attempt to stay in power after losing the 2022 presidential election to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The police report, submitted to the Supreme Court, implicates Bolsonaro and 36 associates in multiple crimes, including attempts to undermine Brazil’s democracy. The investigation revealed a detailed conspiracy led by Bolsonaro that ultimately failed due to resistance from military leaders loyal to democratic principles.

The evidence gathered during the investigation demonstrates unequivocally that then-president of the republic, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, planned, acted, and had direct and effective control over the actions executed by the criminal organization that sought to carry out a coup d’état

“The evidence gathered during the investigation demonstrates unequivocally that then-president of the republic, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, planned, acted, and had direct and effective control over the actions executed by the criminal organization that sought to carry out a coup d’état and abolish the democratic rule of law,” the report stated. The coup, however, failed to materialize due to what the report describes as “circumstances beyond his control.”

A Federal Police agent, Wladimir Soares, allegedly infiltrated Lula’s security team and leaked sensitive information, further implicating Bolsonaro’s inner circle. Messages from Soares detailed preparations to defend the presidential palace and Bolsonaro, pending a final order.

Bolsonaro has denied the allegations, calling them “absurd,” and questioned the feasibility of such a plot, saying, “What about the day after? What will the next day be like?”

Disqualification and Broader Investigations

Bolsonaro’s legal challenges have grown since June 2023, when Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court barred him from running for public office until 2030, citing his attempts to undermine election results and abuse of power. His former running mate, Walter Braga Netto, received a similar ban for using a government ceremony to promote their campaign.

In February 2024, Bolsonaro’s passport was confiscated following raids on former government officials tied to his administration. Testimonies revealed that Bolsonaro presented military commanders with a plan to overturn the election, though Army Commander Marco Antônio Freire Gomes and other top military leaders opposed the idea. Freire Gomes warned Bolsonaro that such actions would not be tolerated and could lead to his arrest.

Leaked security footage from March 2024 showed Bolsonaro staying at the Hungarian Embassy in Brasília, fueling speculation about a potential attempt to seek diplomatic asylum. The Supreme Court demanded an explanation, while Brazil’s Foreign Ministry summoned Hungary’s ambassador for clarification. Bolsonaro’s ties to Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a fellow right-wing leader, intensified suspicions about his motives.

A Pattern of Misconduct

Bolsonaro is also being investigated for unrelated allegations, including falsifying his COVID-19 vaccine records and stealing jewels that were given to the state as diplomatic gifts. Last month, the Federal Police formally charged Bolsonaro and his associates with plotting a coup, violent efforts to abolish democratic governance, and leading a criminal organization.

The Federal Police investigations are highly detailed and point to various crimes committed by Bolsonaro

Dr. Guilherme Casarões, a political scientist at the Brazilian Center for International Relations, said the investigations point to a broader pattern of misconduct. “The Federal Police investigations are highly detailed and point to various crimes committed by Bolsonaro,” Casarões noted, adding that legal proceedings could take years given Bolsonaro’s prominence.

These legal challenges mark a steep decline for Bolsonaro, who once positioned himself as a champion of Brazil’s right-wing movement. His absence from politics could leave a leadership vacuum in Brazil’s conservative ranks, reshaping the country’s political landscape and reinforcing accountability for undermining democracy.

Bolsonaro’s Ties to Israel

As president, Bolsonaro cultivated close ties with Israel, aligning with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of his foreign policy strategy. This relationship resonated with his evangelical Christian base, which has strong theological and cultural ties to Israel. Dr. Karina Stange Calandrin, an academic at Sorocaba University, explained that Bolsonaro’s foreign policy prioritized alignment with conservative governments, including Israel.

“During Jair Bolsonaro’s presidency, ties between the two nations were significantly strengthened,” Calandrin said. This partnership included defense agreements and diplomatic visits that boosted Bolsonaro’s standing among conservative voters.

However, Calandrin noted that these close ties created challenges, particularly after Brazil’s political shift under Lula’s leadership. Lula’s Workers’ Party has historically supported a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and emphasized dialogue and human rights. This approach contrasts with Netanyahu’s alignment with right-wing governments worldwide.

Israel-Brazil Relations Today

Under Jair Bolsonaro’s government, … Brazil placed Israel at the top of its diplomatic priorities. This contributed to significant political polarization in Brazil regarding Israel.

Dr. Casarões observed that relations between Israel and Brazil have reached a historical low. “Under Jair Bolsonaro’s government, … Brazil placed Israel at the top of its diplomatic priorities. This contributed to significant political polarization in Brazil regarding Israel,” he said. This polarization deepened after Lula’s return to power, with left-leaning groups increasingly supporting the Palestinian cause.

Despite the current political tensions, Calandrin emphasized that Brazil-Israel relations extend beyond ideological affiliations. “Both countries collaborate in agriculture, information technology, security, and other fields,” she said. “The continuation and strengthening of relations will depend on the ability of both governments to find common ground and manage their differences diplomatically.”