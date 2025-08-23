Confusion Over Fate of ISIS Commander After Major US-Led Raid in Atme

While Syrian officials report one senior leader was captured alive and another killed, uncertainty surrounds the outcome of the high-profile mission

[Damascus] The northwestern Idlib town of Atme witnessed one of the largest airborne raids carried out by the US-led coalition this year, targeting a senior ISIS commander early Wednesday morning.

The US-led coalition, officially known as the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, was formed in 2014 after the extremist group seized large swaths of territory in Iraq and Syria. Its mission is to dismantle ISIS through military operations, intelligence cooperation, and support for local forces. The coalition comprises 89 members, including the United States, European Union states, Turkey, and Arab countries such as Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. While the US provides the bulk of airpower and logistical support, other participants contribute troops, training, or humanitarian assistance.

The operation on Wednesday sparked panic among residents, while reports conflicted on whether the ISIS leader was killed or captured alive.

Around 2 a.m., several military helicopters flew at low altitude over Atme before one landed near a house suspected of harboring a member of the group.

Adham al-Khatib, an eyewitness, told The Media Line that troops descending from the helicopters formed a tight cordon around the house and used loudspeakers to demand the surrender of those inside.

Ibrahim al-Qaddah, a Syrian military officer stationed in Idlib near the site, told The Media Line that the primary target was a commander known as Abu Hafs al-Qurashi, believed to have held a senior position in ISIS.

Al-Qaddah said coalition forces succeeded in capturing al-Qurashi alive, along with several women believed to be French nationals who were inside the house.

A Syrian security source, speaking to The Media Line, offered a different account, saying the raid killed a senior ISIS figure named Salah Nouman, nicknamed “Ali,” as he tried to flee.

Nouman had reportedly been living in the house with his wife, child, and mother. Gunfire during the raid killed him instantly, the source said.

These conflicting reports leave two possibilities: either coalition forces targeted different figures in simultaneous operations, or secrecy surrounding such missions caused confusion. In most cases, the identity of those targeted is confirmed only after investigations.

We woke up to the sound of helicopters roaring above, louder than anything we’ve heard in years

Abu Mohammed, a neighborhood resident, recalled the terrifying moments to The Media Line: “We woke up to the sound of helicopters roaring above, louder than anything we’ve heard in years. Minutes later, there was intermittent gunfire and shouting through loudspeakers. At first, we didn’t understand what was happening, but it quickly became clear that it was a major raid. Children were terrified, and women gathered in one room, afraid of stray bullets. It was a very difficult moment for everyone.”

His testimony reflects the fear such operations cause among civilians, especially in densely populated areas like Atme, which hosts one of the largest displacement camps in northwestern Syria.

Since ISIS lost its last stronghold in eastern Syria in 2019, the group’s capabilities have diminished, though small pockets and sleeper cells remain active in the Syrian desert and along the Iraqi border.

With pressure mounting in those areas, some ISIS leaders relocated to Idlib, a region controlled by multiple factions, making their movements harder to monitor.

Atme has witnessed several similar operations in recent years, most notably the 2022 US raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, keeping the town under constant international scrutiny.

As of this report, neither the US-led coalition nor the Pentagon has released a statement on the raid in Atme. US Central Command typically provides clarification within a few days, confirming the target’s identity and the outcome.

Although the raid was a military operation, its greatest impact was humanitarian. Residents once again were caught in the middle of a confrontation beyond their control.

The roar of helicopters and bursts of gunfire terrified families, who feared their homes could turn into a battlefield.

Observers told The Media Line that the continuation of such raids shows the coalition’s determination to pursue ISIS remnants deep inside Idlib, forcing the group’s leaders to choose between surrender and being targeted.

Whether the raid ended with the arrest of Abu Hafs al-Qurashi or the death of Salah Nouman, northwestern Syria remains a dangerous haven for ISIS leaders. Civilians continue to pay the highest price, living in constant tension and fear during each military operation.

The question remains: How long will Idlib be a hunting ground for ISIS leaders? And when will Syrians finally be free of a group that has plagued them for more than a decade?