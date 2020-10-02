Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Despite Lockdown, Israel’s Coronavirus Cases Still Climbing
By Region
MENA
coronavirus
Pandemic
Israel
lockdown
infections
testing
positivity rates
Coronavirus Cabinet
Binyamin Netanyahu
survey

Despite Lockdown, Israel’s Coronavirus Cases Still Climbing

Joshua Robbin Marks
10/02/2020

The latest COVID-19 information and statistics for the Middle East and North Africa

Israel is continuing to see a high rate of new coronavirus infections despite being two weeks into a national lockdown and a week into regulations that have been further tightened.

On Friday, the Health Ministry reported 7,639 additional cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 255,771.

There are currently 807 patients in critical condition and 196 on ventilators. As of Friday, 1,622 people have died from the pandemic.

The ministry also reported that it had received 64,458 test results over the past 24 hours. Recent positivity rates have been pegged at close to 15%.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said during a Wednesday meeting of the country’s so-called coronavirus cabinet that it could take six months to a year to fully exit from coronavirus closures.

A recent survey by the Guttman Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research at the Israel Democracy Institute shows that only 27% of Israelis trust Netanyahu to lead the efforts against the pandemic. At the beginning of April, 57.5% of the population said they trusted the prime minister in this regard.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 07:00 UTC on Friday.

CountryConfirmed casesDeathsRecoveredActive Cases
Afghanistan39,2851,45832,8424,985
Algeria51,6901,74136,28213,667
Bahrain71,37425465,5505,570
Cyprus1,772221,369381
Djibouti5,417615,34610
Egypt103,3175,94696,855516
Iran461,04426,380383,36851,296
Iraq367,4749,231295,88262,361
Israel255,7711,622183,48870,661
Jordan13,101694,7528,280
Kuwait105,67661297,1977,867
Lebanon40,88237418,10322,405
Libya35,20855919,89414,755
Mauritania7,5051617,138206
Morocco126,0442,229104,13619,679
Oman98,58593588,5289,122
Pakistan313,4316,499298,0558,877
Palestinian Territories40,32231832,5777,427
Qatar125,959214122,9112,834
Saudi Arabia335,0974,794319,74610,557
Somalia3,593993,001493
Sudan13,6538366,7646,053
Syria4,2472021,1172,928
Tunisia18,4132655,03213,116
Turkey320,0708,262281,15130,657
United Arab Emirates95,34842184,90310,024
Yemen2,0395871,297155
Total3,056,31774,1512,597,284384,882

 

NEXT FROM
By Region
MORE FROM By Region

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.