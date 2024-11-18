Drowning in Drones, Israel Turns to Ukraine for Expertise

Facing growing drone threats from Iran and its proxies, Israel has sought out collaboration with Ukraine, home to what one expert calls ‘the most active drone battlefield in history’

In a significant shift, Israeli companies are now in talks with Ukraine’s defense sector to tackle the growing threat posed by Iranian drones. This collaboration marks a major departure from Israel’s earlier stance of largely ignoring Ukraine’s warnings about Iranian drones. A year of intensified attacks launched from Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, and Iran itself has revealed a critical need for robust, adaptable air defense solutions.

Ukraine’s defense industry has become a global hub of drone innovation, with more than 200 drone companies and nearly three years of wartime experience. This expertise is drawing increasing interest from Western firms, with some private entities even establishing a presence in Ukraine.

Since early 2024, Ukraine has weathered over 7,000 Russian drone attacks, including 2,000 in October 2024 alone. In comparison, Israel has reported 1,300 drone strikes across multiple fronts since October 7, 2023.

Earlier this month, a drone launched from Lebanon struck a kindergarten near Haifa with no injuries reported. Months earlier, in July, an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen struck an apartment building in Tel Aviv, killing a 50-year-old man. The Israeli military acknowledged that the drone had been identified but was not intercepted due to human error.

Now, in what may be a turning point, Israeli companies are actively exploring partnerships with Ukraine to harness the country’s expertise and cutting-edge drone technologies. Israel seems to recognize the strategic and economic potential of this alliance in countering one of today’s most pressing security challenges.

A drone researcher in the Israeli military who asked to remain anonymous told The Media Line that Ukraine’s vast battlefield experience with drones offers a unique advantage that Israel hopes to leverage.

“One of the most important things in this field is actual experience. It’s relevant to every aspect of warfare, but particularly this one,” the source said. “Ukraine is the most active drone battlefield in history—there has never been such a concentration of drones in one conflict. This makes their knowledge extremely relevant for us.”

The source noted that Ukrainians have developed ways for their drones to bypass GPS jamming.

“This is invaluable real-world experience that nobody else has yet, and it’s something from which Israel could greatly benefit, especially considering the increasing drone threats we’re facing on multiple fronts,” the source said.

Defense analyst Ian Matveev said that the Ukrainian military is highly sought after for its expertise in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

“I would say that when it comes to working with UAVs and countering them, the Ukrainian army is currently number one in the world, with the Russian army being number two,” Matveev told The Media Line.

He said that Ukraine can teach Israel to efficiently counter kamikaze drone attacks on its cities and use drones featuring a first-person view on the battlefield. “Ukraine is likely interested in gaining experience in building electronic warfare systems and other important electronics, as well as learning from Israel’s air defense capabilities in general,” he added. “Both countries face massive attacks from cheap and imprecise munitions and are handling these challenges confidently. There is clearly a lot they can discuss in this field.”

The anonymous Israeli military source said that Israel and Ukraine face the same drones in the battlefield—exploding kamikaze drones developed by the Iranian company Shahed Aviation Industries.

“Shahed is a broad family of drones; some are older, while others are continually upgraded,” the source said. “Essentially, it’s the same threat that we are dealing with, but every user modifies it slightly to suit their purposes. For example, drones deployed by further-away enemies might carry less explosive payload and more fuel to extend their range, while others might modify control systems for different operational needs.”

Drones pose a more complex threat than rockets because they don’t follow a predictable trajectory, he explained. “Even when we do detect them, we can’t always predict precisely where they will fall,” he said. “Our general approach is to trigger alarms everywhere a drone might go, to err on the side of caution. That’s why a single drone can set off alarms across a wide area—we are trying to be extra safe.”

He noted that a collaboration with Ukraine could help Israel better understand drone tactics.

This cooperation is more of a knowledge-economic relationship. Often, such relationships can lead to deeper cooperation. For example, before we had a public relationship with the United Arab Emirates, we already had exchanges of technology and knowledge at a covert level. It might be similar here. Even if it’s purely technological cooperation now, it could lead to something much deeper in the future.

Such a collaboration would not be a formal military alliance, the source said. “This cooperation is more of a knowledge-economic relationship,” he explained. “Often, such relationships can lead to deeper cooperation. For example, before we had a public relationship with the United Arab Emirates, we already had exchanges of technology and knowledge at a covert level. It might be similar here. Even if it’s purely technological cooperation now, it could lead to something much deeper in the future.”

Matveev, however, was skeptical about the broader implications of a knowledge-sharing relationship between Israel and Ukraine. “It’s unlikely that this cooperation can be called the beginning of an alliance,” he said.

It remains to be seen the extent to which cooperation between the two countries will strengthen each country’s defenses. “Knowledge exchange is great, but war requires resources and specific weaponry,” Matveev said. “If we start to see the supply of drones or other equipment moving in either direction, that will be a real strengthening of capabilities. So far, there is no information to suggest that is happening.”