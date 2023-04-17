Eastern Orthodox Christians Celebrate Easter Week in Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulcher

Christian worshippers crowded the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem on Saturday to celebrate the ceremony of the Holy Fire, an ancient ritual that has been observed for over a millennium. In the annual ceremony, a flame taken from Jesus’ tomb is used to light the candles of believers in Greek Orthodox communities worldwide. The event sparked tensions with the Israeli police this year, who enforced strict limits on event capacity for the second consecutive year. The ceremony is a highlight during Orthodox Easter week in Jerusalem, where the church is located on the site where Christian tradition holds that Jesus was crucified, buried, and resurrected.