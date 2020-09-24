Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Entering Full Lockdown for 2 Weeks – with Extension Option
By Region
MENA
Pandemic
coronavirus
lockdown
Israel
Iran
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
violations
Egypt
wedding

Israel Entering Full Lockdown for 2 Weeks – with Extension Option

Joshua Robbin Marks
09/24/2020

The latest COVID-19 information and statistics for the Middle East and North Africa

At 2 pm local time on Friday, Israel will enter a full lockdown for two weeks.

The country is already a week into a countrywide closure, but in the early morning hours of Thursday, the government voted to tighten the restrictions to curb rising coronavirus infections. Cabinet members added the option for an extension.

The new restrictions include the complete closure of workplaces except for essential jobs, the closure of markets except for grocery stores and pharmacies, and the shuttering of synagogues except for prayers on Yom Kippur, which begins on Sunday evening.

Iran

Iran’s death toll from the novel coronavirus passed the 25,000 mark on Thursday, rising by 175 to 25,015, according to the Health Ministry. The country has the highest number of cases in the Middle East, with 436,319 total infections, according to Thursday’s update from the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that he was considering the reinstatement of restrictions in some of the worst-hit provinces, according to Iranian media reports.

Egypt

Four members of the same family recently died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to Middle East Monitor. They died in the Damietta Governorate after attending a wedding of one of their relatives.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia announced 30 more deaths from the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of fatalities in the kingdom to 4,599. Its Health Ministry also confirmed 498 new cases, bringing the total number of infections to 331,857, with 314,793 recoveries.

United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi has fined 1,672 people at beaches and shopping malls for violating coronavirus restrictions over the past two months, Gulf News reports. Violations include the failure to wear facemasks and keep proper social distancing, and the hosting or attendance of social gatherings where participation surpasses the maximum number allowed by the government.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 17:00 UTC on Thursday.

CountryConfirmed casesDeathsRecoveredActive Cases
Afghanistan39,1701,45132,6195,100
Algeria50,4001,69835,42813,274
Bahrain67,01423160,1176,666
Cyprus1,654221,369263
Djibouti5,407615,3388
Egypt102,3755,82291,8434,710
Iran436,31925,015367,82943,475
Iraq337,1068,799268,76159,546
Israel209,6351,376148,41759,842
Jordan6,591363,9372,618
Kuwait101,85159292,9618,298
Lebanon32,81932914,11218,378
Libya30,63247416,84213,316
Mauritania7,4251617,028236
Morocco110,0991,95690,18617,957
Oman95,90788586,7658,257
Pakistan308,2176,437294,3927,388
Palestinian Territories37,59127426,93410,383
Qatar124,425212121,2632,950
Saudi Arabia331,8574,599314,79312,465
Somalia3,465982,877490
Sudan13,5788366,7605,982
Syria3,9241819982,745
Tunisia13,3051742,38610,745
Turkey309,7907,785271,96430,041
United Arab Emirates88,53240777,93710,188
Yemen2,0295861,250193
Total2,871,11770,4972,445,106355,514

 

NEXT FROM
By Region
MORE FROM By Region

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.