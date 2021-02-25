Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Middle East Boosts Vaccination Efforts
A medical worker (R) administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a colleague at a hospital in Herat, Afghanistan, Feb. 24, 2021. (Hoshang Hashimi/AFP via Getty Images)
By Region
MENA
Middle East
MENA
coronavirus
Vaccination
roundup

Middle East Boosts Vaccination Efforts

Tara Kavaler
02/25/2021

Afghanistan starts inoculation drive among other regional improvements, Lebanese legislators jump queue

Vaccination efforts in the MENA region have increased this week, bolstered by Afghanistan starting its inoculation campaign Tuesday, with enough of the India-produced AstraZeneca vaccine to inoculate a quarter of a million people.

Morocco is set to obtain 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on February 25 and is scheduled to obtain 13 million more by the beginning of April, mostly from China.

The Egyptian government announced on February 24 that it had granted emergency use authorization to the Russian vaccine Sputnik V and the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in South Korea. This doubles the number of vaccine types that can be used in the country. Cairo had already approved the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine from India.

Lebanon’s vaccination campaign began less than two weeks ago and is already facing controversy. Eleven legislators received the vaccination, even though they did not meet the inoculation criterion stipulating that recipients be 75 years of age or older.

As a result, the World Bank threatened on February 23 that it might curtail funding for Lebanon’s vaccination efforts, set at $34 million dollars.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced on February 25 that he would make an official visit to Bahrain when coronavirus travel curbs eased, on the behest of Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The prime minister, who stands for re-election in what promises to be a tight race next month, said in a statement that Bahrain was also contemplating joining the list of nations funding a coronavirus vaccine facility in the Jewish state.

In Yemen, however, the spread of the novel coronavirus has taken a turn for the worse. The government warned the country’s medical facilities to be prepared for a “second wave.” Only 50% of Yemen’s health care infrastructure is operational as a result of the ongoing civil war, which began in 2015. On February 24, Aden reported 34 new cases, the most it had documented in seven months.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 12:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0) on Thursday.

CountryConfirmed CasesDeathsRecoveredActive Cases
Afghanistan55,6802,43849,0864,156
Algeria112,4612,97077,53731,954
Bahrain119,858437112,3237,098
Cyprus33,7102312,05731,422
Djibouti6,052635,886103
Egypt180,05110,495139,07230,484
Iran1,607,08159,8301,372,308174,943
Iraq680,28813,324625,44741,517
Israel765,4925,673719,00940,810
Jordan376,4414,611341,02130,809
Kuwait187,0051,062175,04810,895
Lebanon362,8504,508277,74180,601
Libya131,8332,156118,79110,886
Mauritania17,15843916,497222
Morocco482,1288,592466,8156,721
Oman140,5881,562131,6847,342
Pakistan575,94112,772539,88823,281
Palestinian Territories179,2932,008164,55712,728
Qatar162,268257152,3279,684
Saudi Arabia376,0216,475367,0152,531
Somalia6,5492183,7832,548
Sudan28,2101,87622,8233,511
Syria15,3431,0089,4684,867
Tunisia230,4437,869192,28230,292
Turkey2,665,19428,2852,540,29396,616
United Arab Emirates381,6621,182375,0595,421
Yemen2,2216241,433164
Total9,881,821180,9658,999,250701,606

 

Steven Ganot contributed to this report.

