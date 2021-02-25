Middle East Boosts Vaccination Efforts

Afghanistan starts inoculation drive among other regional improvements, Lebanese legislators jump queue

Vaccination efforts in the MENA region have increased this week, bolstered by Afghanistan starting its inoculation campaign Tuesday, with enough of the India-produced AstraZeneca vaccine to inoculate a quarter of a million people.

Morocco is set to obtain 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on February 25 and is scheduled to obtain 13 million more by the beginning of April, mostly from China.

The Egyptian government announced on February 24 that it had granted emergency use authorization to the Russian vaccine Sputnik V and the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in South Korea. This doubles the number of vaccine types that can be used in the country. Cairo had already approved the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine from India.

Lebanon’s vaccination campaign began less than two weeks ago and is already facing controversy. Eleven legislators received the vaccination, even though they did not meet the inoculation criterion stipulating that recipients be 75 years of age or older.

As a result, the World Bank threatened on February 23 that it might curtail funding for Lebanon’s vaccination efforts, set at $34 million dollars.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced on February 25 that he would make an official visit to Bahrain when coronavirus travel curbs eased, on the behest of Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The prime minister, who stands for re-election in what promises to be a tight race next month, said in a statement that Bahrain was also contemplating joining the list of nations funding a coronavirus vaccine facility in the Jewish state.

In Yemen, however, the spread of the novel coronavirus has taken a turn for the worse. The government warned the country’s medical facilities to be prepared for a “second wave.” Only 50% of Yemen’s health care infrastructure is operational as a result of the ongoing civil war, which began in 2015. On February 24, Aden reported 34 new cases, the most it had documented in seven months.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 12:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0) on Thursday.

Country Confirmed Cases Deaths Recovered Active Cases Afghanistan 55,680 2,438 49,086 4,156 Algeria 112,461 2,970 77,537 31,954 Bahrain 119,858 437 112,323 7,098 Cyprus 33,710 231 2,057 31,422 Djibouti 6,052 63 5,886 103 Egypt 180,051 10,495 139,072 30,484 Iran 1,607,081 59,830 1,372,308 174,943 Iraq 680,288 13,324 625,447 41,517 Israel 765,492 5,673 719,009 40,810 Jordan 376,441 4,611 341,021 30,809 Kuwait 187,005 1,062 175,048 10,895 Lebanon 362,850 4,508 277,741 80,601 Libya 131,833 2,156 118,791 10,886 Mauritania 17,158 439 16,497 222 Morocco 482,128 8,592 466,815 6,721 Oman 140,588 1,562 131,684 7,342 Pakistan 575,941 12,772 539,888 23,281 Palestinian Territories 179,293 2,008 164,557 12,728 Qatar 162,268 257 152,327 9,684 Saudi Arabia 376,021 6,475 367,015 2,531 Somalia 6,549 218 3,783 2,548 Sudan 28,210 1,876 22,823 3,511 Syria 15,343 1,008 9,468 4,867 Tunisia 230,443 7,869 192,282 30,292 Turkey 2,665,194 28,285 2,540,293 96,616 United Arab Emirates 381,662 1,182 375,059 5,421 Yemen 2,221 624 1,433 164 Total 9,881,821 180,965 8,999,250 701,606

