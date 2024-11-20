Pakistan Declares VPNs Against Islam, Critics Slam Digital Rights Crackdown

Experts say that the announcement from Pakistan’s Council of Islamic Ideology has less to do with religion and more to do with a crackdown on protesters

[Islamabad] Pakistan’s Council of Islamic Ideology has declared it against Islamic law to use virtual private networks. The council, a constitutional body in Pakistan tasked with providing legal advice on Islamic issues, called on the government to “take decisive action to ban technologies and practices that compromise social values and contribute to violations of the law.”

The declaration comes months after Pakistan’s minister for information technology and telecommunication confirmed that the country was implementing a nationwide internet firewall.

Virtual private networks, or VPNs, are services used while browsing the internet to mask one’s identity or circumvent censorship. A press release signed by Council of Islamic Ideology Chair Raghib Hussain Naeemi noted that VPNs can be used to “access websites restricted by sharia law or government regulations, including those promoting pornography or spreading misinformation.”

“Since using a VPN to access blocked or illegal content is a violation of Islamic and social law, its use would not be legally permissible,” the statement continued.

Many in Pakistan have speculated as to the motivation behind the announcement. Some say it is meant to curtail the influence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Khan and his many supporters have used social media to organize for their cause.

Since the February 2024 general elections, Pakistan has blocked access to the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter. In the months since the ban was enacted, many Pakistanis still managed to access the site using VPNs—something that is now less straightforward.

Pakistanis have also reported slow internet speeds in the past months, which activists say is either a result of surveillance technology or an attempt to suppress protests. However, the government claims that the internet slowdown is due to a faulty submarine cable.

Council of Islamic Ideology Chair Naeemi denied that the group’s recent ruling was meant to limit any political party’s ability to organize. He told The Media Line that the council had been asked to clarify Islamic teaching on VPN use as part of a ruling in the Lahore High Court in 2021.

“After thorough consultations, the council has made its decision responsibly, taking into account Islamic laws,” Naeemi said. “We also recommend that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority [PTA] shut down the thousands of illegal and unregistered VPNs operating in the country.”

In August 2024, PTA Chair Hafeez Ur Rehman told a Senate committee that legitimate VPNs required for business purposes would be whitelisted while unregistered VPN use would not be allowed.

Islamabad has previously expressed concerns about unregistered VPNs being exploited by terrorists or used to access pornographic material and “content deemed blasphemous.”

Malahat Obaid, the PTA’s communications director, said the authority has established a new VPN registration process.

“While VPNs are essential for secure connectivity, their misuse for illegal activities is a concern,” she told The Media Line.

Muhammad Arshad Bhatti, a communications professor at Peking University, told The Media Line that today’s technology makes it “nearly impossible” for a country to block VPN usage completely.

“While governments may restrict some VPNs, others will continue to function, or new ones will emerge. A total shutdown is impractical,” he said. “This highlights the adaptability of digital tools in an era of rapid technological progress. When one VPN is blocked, another quickly takes its place, underscoring the resilience of these platforms.”

He said that an internet firewall ought to be used to target legitimate security threats, not to suppress political rivals. “While tackling harmful activities tied to VPNs is crucial, protecting citizens’ rights and fostering a free exchange of ideas is essential for a healthy and progressive society,” he said.

He added that the use of technology to silence opposing voices would undermine democracy, violate the right to free expression, and erode public trust.

Disruptions to internet access have significantly affected commerce, communication, and access to information in Pakistan, drawing criticism from digital rights activists and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan. Commission member Syed Jowdat Nadeem said that Pakistan’s draconian measures have led to increased mistrust between citizens and the government.

“Amid growing cybersecurity concerns and political instability, the state is tightening its grip on online spaces, managing digital narratives, and labeling social media activists as digital terrorists,” he told The Media Line.

He emphasized the importance of VPNs for journalists, activists, and students seeking to access censored platforms. Rather than applying an across-the-board prohibition, Pakistan ought to invest in “digital literacy programs to encourage ethical internet use,” he said.

“Blanket bans or overly strict regulations risk stifling innovation and limiting Pakistan’s opportunities in the global IT landscape,” Nadeem added.

He called for a collaborative approach to the issue involving civil society members, tech experts, and digital rights groups.

Muhammed Asif Lak, a Lahore-based digital rights activist, said that the Council of Islamic Ideology cannot rule against state policy. The council “has historically refrained from condemning constitutional violations, human rights breaches, or martial laws,” he told The Media Line.

Lak said the Pakistani government already controls mainstream media through the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority and is now extending its influence to social media as well.

By restricting access to social media and suppressing dissent, the government undermines democracy, stifles public discourse, erodes trust in institutions, and alienates citizens.

“By restricting access to social media and suppressing dissent, the government undermines democracy, stifles public discourse, erodes trust in institutions, and alienates citizens,” he said, noting that the government is now attempting to use religion to justify its policies.

He urged the state to address public concerns about digital rights instead of resorting to bans and restrictions. “True democracy flourishes when the voices of the majority are heard and respected,” he said.

Ahmed Abdullah, a university student and activist in Rawalpindi, described the VPN ban as an infringement on basic rights.

“VPNs are essential for accessing unbiased information in Pakistan. This ban is more about controlling dissent than upholding Islamic values,” he said.

He warned that without access to VPNs, citizens will have a harder time connecting with each other and discussing critical issues.

Ayman Ali Khan, a Karachi-based freelance graphic designer, told The Media Line that freelancers like her need to use VPNs for their livelihoods.

“Declaring VPNs un-Islamic harms professionals who rely on them for secure internet access and global work,” she said.

Khan explained that freelancers use VPNs to access international platforms and communicate securely with clients. She noted that the ban could isolate Pakistan’s growing IT and freelance sectors from global markets.

She also raised concerns about increased state surveillance.

Pakistan’s decision to restrict internet access could strain its international relations, particularly with the new US administration, which highly values free expression and open communication.

“With anti-radical leaders like Tulsi Gabbard taking on key positions in the US government and Elon Musk playing a prominent role in the new administration, censorship—especially on platforms like X—could significantly damage Pakistan’s international reputation and have lasting consequences,” Azeem Khalid, an international relations expert based in New York, told The Media Line.

He said that framing censoring in religious terms “sends a troubling message.”

Pakistan has a vocal and influential diaspora in the US, Khalid said, noting that the Pakistani government is attempting to use online suppression to counter pressure from Pakistanis in the US.

“Inspired by authoritarian regimes like China and North Korea, its use of religiously framed social media restrictions risks attracting global criticism and undermining Pakistan’s image on the world stage,” Khalid said. “Pakistan’s government should prioritize urgent issues to avoid harming its reputation and losing international support amid the economic crisis and terrorism challenges.”