Pakistan Sentences Journalists and YouTubers in Absentia, but Enforcement Remains Uncertain

Legal experts say extradition hurdles and due-process concerns make enforcing the verdict against journalists living in the US and Europe highly unlikely

[ISLAMABAD] A federal anti-terrorism court sentenced seven journalists and social media analysts last week to life imprisonment in absentia.

According to the court’s ruling, those convicted include three former army officers—Adil Raja, Syed Akbar Hussain, and Haider Raza Mehdi—now active as YouTubers and political commentators; journalists Wajahat Saeed Khan, Sabir Shakir, and Shaheen Sehbai; and analyst Moeed Pirzada.

The court handed down two life sentences each in cases related to what it described as “May 9 digital terrorism.”

“May 9” refers to the disorder that followed the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2023, during which incidents of violence, damage to public property, and attacks on state and military installations were reported across the country. The events led to widespread arrests and a series of legal proceedings.

The journalists and commentators sentenced are known as pro-Imran Khan and are among the most vocal critics of Pakistan’s powerful military and civil establishment, as well as the current coalition government.

Islamabad’s Anti-Terrorism Court judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, ruled that the actions of the accused fall under the category of “terrorism” as defined by Pakistani law and that their online content contributed to “fear as well as public unease” in society.

He also sentenced the accused to a cumulative 35 years’ imprisonment on other charges and imposed a total fine of Rs 1.5 million.

According to the prosecution, the seven individuals were accused of using online platforms to incite attacks on military installations and of engaging in what the state described as “digital terrorism” against state institutions during the unrest following the former prime minister’s arrest.

At the prosecution’s request, the trial was conducted in the absence of the accused, which is permitted under anti-terrorism laws.

The court directed police in the federal capital to arrest the convicts as soon as they become available and ensure the implementation of the sentences.

YouTuber Adil Raja and analyst Haider Raza Mehdi, who were sentenced by the Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court, were previously court-martialled by the Pakistan Army in November 2023.

Raja received a 14-year imprisonment, while Mehdi received a 12-year jail term.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said retired Maj. Adil Farooq Raja and retired Captain Haider Raza Mehdi were convicted by a Field General Court Martial under the Pakistan Army Act on charges of inciting sedition among serving personnel and violating the Official Secrets Act, including offenses related to espionage and acts deemed harmful to the security and interests of the state.

In July 2023, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, head of the Pakistan Army’s public relations department, described individuals allegedly spreading fake news and criticizing the army as “digital terrorists,” comparing them to extremists who target the army and its leadership.

According to information obtained by The Media Line, the accused individuals had relocated abroad following the end of Imran Khan’s government in April 2022, before the May 9, 2023, events, while their family members had quietly moved abroad prior to the trial.

In the aftermath of the May 2023 unrest, thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters were taken into custody, and hundreds faced charges under anti-terrorism laws as part of a broad crackdown, with some cases later referred to military courts.

The seven convicted journalists and social media activists are currently residing in the US and Europe. Raja is in the UK, and the Pakistani government has recently sought his extradition, though no action has yet been taken.

Shakir’s location remains unconfirmed, Mehdi is reported to be in Canada, and Khan and Pirzada are said to be in the United States.

Sehbai, a senior Pakistani-American journalist and former group editor of The News International, also resides in Virginia.

Freedom of expression in Pakistan operates within a defined legal and regulatory framework that includes laws related to national security, defamation, blasphemy, and public order, as well as broader political and social considerations.

Journalists, activists, and digital content creators operate in this environment and may, at times, be subject to regulatory or legal review when reporting on sensitive issues.

Since the convicted individuals are currently living abroad, they were tried and sentenced in absentia. The key question now is how those sentences can be enforced. The Media Line consulted professional legal experts for their insights on this matter.

Uffan Iftikhar, a lawyer at the Supreme Court of Pakistan, told The Media Line that “under Pakistan’s Extradition Act of 1972, the federal government has the authority to extradite fugitives to countries with which it has treaties and, in certain cases, even to countries without formal agreements, subject to specific conditions.”

He underlined that in the case of the seven journalists and YouTubers sentenced to life imprisonment in absentia, enforcing the verdict would be particularly challenging, as Pakistan has no extradition treaties with the United States or most European countries. However, he noted that in the absence of an extradition treaty, Pakistan must rely on diplomatic channels and mutual legal assistance to secure the return of an accused.

Given the current political and hybrid governance environment, Iftikhar added, it would be highly unlikely for foreign governments to agree to take these individuals into custody.

Syed Ishtiaque Bukhari, a practicing lawyer in Islamabad and a noted defender of journalists’ rights, told The Media Line that he was concerned about legal issues arising regarding constitutional guarantees of freedom of expression, access to information, and protection from illegal detention or restrictions on movement.

He noted that questions have been raised about due process, as the sentences were delivered in the accused’s absence, with a court-appointed lawyer acting without their consent.

Bukhari emphasized that it is unclear whether the lawyer cross-examined witnesses, presented arguments, or objected to proceedings—issues that often underpin successful appeals and affect judicial credibility.

He added that while Section 19 of the Constitution allows in-absentia proceedings after review of a report, the evidence supporting this decision remains unclear.

He further underlined a fundamental clash between free speech and allegations of incitement or digital terrorism, noting that enforcement is limited by Interpol review processes and the absence of extradition treaties with countries such as the US and the UK.

Sajjad Azhar, a Rawalpindi-based political observer and historian known for his work on Pakistan’s governance and political evolution, told The Media Line that “information has become an extremely sensitive issue in Pakistan, where a single piece of false news can prove more dangerous than a weapon.”

He underlined that “the recent punishments may have prompted journalists and YouTubers to better recognize the responsibility and consequences attached to what they report and publish.”

At the same time, Azhar noted that “Pakistan’s administrative machinery has acquired a powerful tool through the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act, enabling authorities not only to act against misinformation but also to impose penalties even when accurate reporting exposes influential individuals—raising serious concerns about press freedom and freedom of expression.”

Azhar further observed that even when objections were raised against these laws, critics failed to propose viable alternatives. He warned that the situation poses a serious challenge to both press freedom and freedom of expression.

He pointed out that civil society groups and journalistic organizations have raised concerns about the recently introduced laws under which the punishments were issued.

Responding to The Media Line’s questions, Azhar said this did not necessarily mean the judgments were unlawful, adding that those who were punished did not defend themselves in the courts.

In Pakistan, he said, freedom is often interpreted as license rather than responsibility, arguing that journalists and civil society must also draw a line and take a critical look at their own ranks.

Azeem Khalid, a New York-based analyst and researcher specializing in South Asian politics, told The Media Line: “This segment of journalists undermined their credibility by prioritizing loyalty to Imran Khan over ethics, producing speculative, unverified, and partisan content. While the military’s role warrants scrutiny, their rhetoric often breached basic standards of responsible journalism.”

He noted that “Pakistan’s hybrid civilian-military governance has moved toward excessive securitization of information, imposing sweeping media restrictions.”

Khalid questions how justice can be upheld in Pakistan, given the constraints on constitutionally protected freedoms of speech and information.

This episode highlights the deeper dysfunction of Pakistan’s political system. The crisis extends beyond the executive and media to the judiciary, often perceived as aligned with those in power.

Khalid emphasized that “institutional restraint and constitutional fidelity remain the only viable pathway toward political standardization and democratic consolidation in Pakistan.”