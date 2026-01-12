Pakistan’s Sudan Arms Deal, Reportedly Backed by Saudi Arabia, Bolsters Its Global Defense Role

With multi-billion-dollar deals under discussion, Saudi facilitation, analysts say, has been central to Islamabad’s defense deals with Sudan

[ISLAMABAD] Pakistan is steadily building its presence as an arms supplier in the Middle East and Africa, advancing high-value deals and negotiations for its JF-17 Thunder fighter jet and other domestically produced military systems.

Islamabad’s historic $1.5 billion arms sale to Sudan, if it is finalized, will likely place the South Asian nation in a prominent position as a global military supplier.

In December 2025, Pakistan signed a deal worth more than $4 billion with Libya’s eastern-based Libyan National Army, one of its largest-ever arms deals. The agreement reportedly included 16 JF-17 fighter jets, 12 Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, and additional equipment for land, sea, and air operations.

The agreement was finalized in Benghazi, the eastern Libyan city, in the presence of Pakistan’s chief of defense forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Saddam Haftar, deputy commander in chief of the Libyan National Army.

Weeks later, on Jan. 9, 2026, reports emerged that Pakistan is in the final stages of a $1.5 billion deal to supply weapons and aircraft to Sudan’s armed forces amid its civil war with the Rapid Support Forces. The package is expected to include Super Mushshak trainers, light attack aircraft, drones, air defense systems, and potentially some JF-17s.

The deal could solidify Pakistan’s role as a significant factor in the power dynamics of African and Middle Eastern conflict zones.

Expanded domestic production capacity and a strategic effort to broaden partnerships beyond South Asia drove the shift, alongside Pakistan’s ongoing economic pressures and its assertions that recent regional conflicts in 2025 boosted confidence in its platforms.

Pakistan has not yet issued an official statement, but the Lana media channel announced Sunday that the faction had entered a defense cooperation pact with Pakistan, covering arms sales, joint training, and military production, without providing specific details.

“We announce the launch of a new phase of strategic military cooperation with Pakistan,” Haftar reportedly said in remarks broadcast by Al-Hadath television.

Pakistani officials describe it as part of efforts to build an export-driven economy, highlighting the JF-17 as a cost-effective alternative to Western systems with full training and support.

Pakistan is also pursuing the sale of JF-17s to other countries. Discussions with Saudi Arabia could convert $2 billion of existing loans into a procurement package potentially worth $4 billion to $6 billion, including weapons, simulators, and support.

Iraq has expressed keen interest in the JF-17 and Super Mushshak trainers, with advanced talks underway. Other countries in formal or informal discussions include Bangladesh, Azerbaijan, Nigeria, and Myanmar.

Defense exports reportedly reached all-time highs in 2025, with officials attributing the surge to the perceived “battle-tested” performance of platforms like the JF-17.

In its recent report, Reuters, citing sources, claimed that Saudi Arabia played a significant role in the arms deal between Pakistan and Sudan. However, neither the Saudi media, Saudi officials, nor the Pakistani government has issued any official statement to confirm or deny the claim.

Sources in Pakistan told The Media Line that defense analysts in particular have been explicitly barred from speaking in detail about the deal. Despite this apparent silence and restrictions, The Media Line spoke with prominent defense analysts from both Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to examine the matter further.

Mohammed Alhamed, a Saudi geopolitical analyst and president of the consultancy group Saudi Elite, told The Media Line, “As media reports suggest, Pakistan’s arms deal with Sudan was finalized with Saudi Arabia’s facilitation, underscoring Riyadh’s intent to bolster Sudan’s security and counter violence and terrorism linked to separatist groups backed by rogue states.”

He added, “Saudi envoy to Islamabad Nawaf Al-Maliki played a pivotal role in the Pakistan arms deal with Sudan. Al-Maliki is already doing a great job by steering multiple files to safe harbor with unrivaled acumen, while strengthening people-to-people ties between Islamabad and Riyadh.”

Alhamed said Saudi Arabia is coordinating a regional coalition to protect Arab and Islamic security by countering destabilizing efforts to fracture African states, including failed interference in Somalia and Sudan.

He added that within this framework, Pakistan—aligned with Saudi leadership—supports legitimate governments through responsible defense cooperation aimed at deterrence, stability, and the security of trade routes, prioritizing integration, restraint, and a rules-based regional order.

Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Abdul Qayyum, a former senator and seasoned politico-defense analyst with extensive experience in military industrial management, told The Media Line, “Pakistan is, in fact, involved in defense cooperation talks with Sudan. While it is not confirmed, the figures mentioned in media reports, the information about ongoing talks is broadly accurate.”

He said, “Pakistan’s reputation as a reliable defense supplier was strengthened after the May 2025 conflict, where its air force performed exceptionally well against a larger force, highlighting its air combat skills, operational planning, and the dependability of its defense platforms.”

Qayyum noted that China emerged as a reliable partner, leading to a broad strategic partnership across defense and economic sectors. While China has contributed key technology, the success of platforms like the JF-17 reflects Pakistan’s own indigenous capability, professionalism, and institutional maturity.

He added that, regionally, Pakistan stands out for its balanced indigenous defense capabilities, in contrast to India’s continued reliance on foreign suppliers.

Qayyum said that, backed by extensive experience in counterterrorism and conventional warfare, Pakistan is now recognized internationally as one of the top military powers, reflecting its operational readiness and institutional resilience.

Maj. Gen. Raza Muhammed, Pakistan’s former ambassador and former additional secretary in the Ministry of Defense Production, told The Media Line that Pakistan currently ranks around 25th among global arms exporters, alongside newer entrants such as Turkey and India.

He said the global defense trade is estimated at about $130 billion annually, with the top five exporters—the United States, Russia, France, China, and Germany—accounting for nearly 98% of total sales.

“Defense sales and purchases are expensive ventures,” he noted, as well as “competing with bigger players who control the markets requires overcoming politico-economic pressures and technological barriers.”

He cautioned that it may take decades for Pakistan to become a country of some reckoning in this field, as 98% of the trade is controlled by five major powers.

Muhammed said countries with defense manufacturing capabilities seek to enter this elite group, and Pakistan is no exception.

Referring to recent media reports, he said some understanding is being developed for possible sales of JF-17 Thunder to Libya and Sudan, adding that the deals are likely to materialize, but when and at what scale can only be known once formal agreements are signed.

Speaking to The Media Line, Muhammed said the JF-17 was used effectively during the recent conflict with India, claiming it downed several Indian aircraft and temporarily disrupted Indian air force operations, helping establish the jet’s export credibility.

An Islamabad-based Pakistan army veteran with extensive experience in the defense industry, Muhammed believes that “the changing geopolitical dynamics present a unique opportunity for Pakistan in the global security arena.”

“The uncertain global geopolitical situation, marked by shifting alliances, escalating tensions, and the emergence of new power dynamics, has provided Pakistan with a unique opportunity to present itself as a reliable security partner,” He added.

This opportunity stems from Pakistan’s strategic location near Afghanistan and Iran, its military capabilities, its counterterrorism experience, and its ties with global and regional powers that could help mediate conflicts and foster cooperation, according to Muhammed.

“Backed by close ties with Saudi Arabia, and potentially the United States and China, Pakistan is now pursuing defense deals that may otherwise have taken longer to materialize.”

Muhammed cautioned that “it is still too early to describe Pakistan as a major arms supplier,” but said, “The negotiations signal a deliberate effort to expand domestic defense manufacturing, diversify partnerships and increase the global reach of its military platforms.”

Sudan is engulfed in a severe crisis driven by a power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which escalated into open war in April 2023.

The conflict has shattered state institutions, devastated the economy, and displaced millions, creating one of the world’s worst humanitarian emergencies.

Widespread violence against civilians and failed cease-fire efforts have deepened instability, while regional and international involvement has raised fears of a prolonged conflict affecting the wider region.