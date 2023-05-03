Palestinian Officials Criticize European Palestinians Conference in Malmö

Palestinian officials’ opposition to the upcoming European Palestinians Conference in Malmö, Sweden, reflects internal divisions and fears of marginalization within Palestinian institutions

The European Palestinians Conference, scheduled for May 27 in Malmö, Sweden, under the slogan “75 years on … we will return,” is facing significant backlash and sharp criticism from Palestinian officials. High-ranking members of the Palestinian Authority, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), and the Fatah movement have been quick to denounce the 20th iteration of the gathering.

Hussein al-Sheikh, Palestinian Authority civil affairs minister and secretary of the Executive Committee of the PLO, warned against participating in the “suspicious” conference. He argued that the event aims to undermine the PLO’s unity of representation for the Palestinian people and divide Palestinian communities abroad, declaring, “This is a red line that we will not allow to be crossed.” Al-Sheikh emphasized that attendees would be subject to PLO regulations and would bear full responsibility for any consequences arising from their participation.

Sabri Saidam, deputy secretary of the Central Committee of the Fatah movement, viewed the conference as an attempt to “liquidate” the PLO and bypass legitimate Palestinian frameworks.

Osama Qawasmi, head of the Expatriates and Communities Committee in the Palestinian National Council (PNC), stated that the conference sought to strike at the PLO’s position as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinians. Qawasmi also dismissed the Muslim Brotherhood’s efforts to bypass the PLO. He told Voice of Palestine radio that “the attempts of the [Muslim Brotherhood] group to circumvent the organization have not stopped for decades. They failed in the past and will fail this time.”

The strong reactions from Ramallah officials highlight the internal divisions and disagreements among Palestinians. Political analyst Tayseer Zubri told The Media Line that the primary reason for the vehement opposition is the fear of being marginalized and that it may even lead to the dissolution of the PLO or the PA. “They refuse to partner with the people. They reject the Palestinians’ partnership in making decisions in their affairs,” said Zubri.

Zubri further explained that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ decision to suspend legislative and presidential elections and dissolve the PNC has fueled concerns that new movements by Palestinians in the diaspora could replace existing institutions. Zubri added that the PLO and the PA are extremely sensitive to these developments, especially given the decline in Abbas’s popularity, the faltering political process, and the lack of elections and democratic processes.

Conference organizers maintain that the right of return is at the heart of the Palestinian cause and is an inalienable right deeply ingrained in every Palestinian’s conscience. The conference’s inception was driven by the vital role that Palestinians play in the diaspora, particularly in Europe.

Ziyad Al-Aloul, spokesman for the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad, claimed that the PA had consistently sought to undermine any efforts by Palestinians abroad not under its control.

Esmat Mansour, a Ramallah-based political analyst, told The Media Line that the PA’s opposition to the conference stemmed from its declining influence and isolation, both regionally and internationally. Mansour believes that the PA views these conferences as a direct threat to its legitimacy because the organizers are not part of the PLO or the PA.

Zubri emphasized that most Palestinian movements and groups agree that the PLO is the sole and legitimate representative of the Palestinian people and that it must be built on democratic foundations through elections. He also stated that there is a sentiment within the PA and its officials that leadership should belong exclusively to a specific group, and ferocious attacks on the conference are expected. “It is not surprising,” he said.