The Jewish Agency May Become a Victim of a Rift Between Moscow and Jerusalem (VIDEO)
The Jewish Agency for Israel headquarters in Jerusalem. (Wikimedia Commons)
By Region
Israel
Russia
Video
Jewish Agency
Vladimir Putin
Immigration
Emigration
Russian Jews

The Jewish Agency May Become a Victim of a Rift Between Moscow and Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Maya Margit
07/30/2022

Nearly 20,000 Russians have immigrated to Israel since the start of 2022, nearly double the amount for all of 2021

After more than 30 years, the Jewish Agency in Russia, which processes emigrants to Israel, is in danger of being shut down. But even if its doors close for good, some say Russian Jews will still find a way to leave. Nearly 20,000 Russians immigrated to Israel in the first half of 2022, nearly double the amount for all of 2021. And the number is expected to continue to rise even as the government of President Vladimir Putin clamps down on the Jewish Agency’s activities in Russia.

The Media Line’s Maya Margit reports from Jerusalem.

 

Video production: Dario Sanchez

See also “Russian Jews Sidestep Jewish Agency To Immigrate to Israel.”

