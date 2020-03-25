Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Pandemic? What pandemic? A fighter loyal to Libya’s UN-backed Government of National Accord is shown in Tripoli on March 23 taking cover from shooting by followers of renegade general Khalifa Haftar. (Amru Salahuddien/Xinhua via Getty)
Audio
By Region
Mideast
regional conflicts
Libya
Syria
YEMEN
coronavirus
attention
Henrik Urdal

The Regional Battlefields We No Longer See (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
03/25/2020

The Media Line speaks with the head of a conflict-resolution think tank about what happens when coronavirus overshadows everything else

Coronavirus, a global pandemic, has a lock on most everyone’s attention right now, pushing major conflicts off the frontpage.

PRIO, or Peace Research Institute Oslo, studies ways to end conflicts, undertaking, as its website says, “research on the conditions for peaceful relations between states, groups and people.”

The Media Line spoke with PRIO’s director, Dr. Henrik Urdal, for an update on these hotspots and to learn whether the lack of attention has had any impact.

NEXT FROM
Audio
MORE FROM Audio
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.