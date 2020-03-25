The Regional Battlefields We No Longer See (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

The Media Line speaks with the head of a conflict-resolution think tank about what happens when coronavirus overshadows everything else

Coronavirus, a global pandemic, has a lock on most everyone’s attention right now, pushing major conflicts off the frontpage.

PRIO, or Peace Research Institute Oslo, studies ways to end conflicts, undertaking, as its website says, “research on the conditions for peaceful relations between states, groups and people.”

The Media Line spoke with PRIO’s director, Dr. Henrik Urdal, for an update on these hotspots and to learn whether the lack of attention has had any impact.