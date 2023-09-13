1 Worker Dies, 3 Injured in Turkey Coal Mine Collapse

One worker was killed and three others injured in a coal mine collapse in Turkey’s northern Zonguldak Province, state-run TRT reported on Wednesday. The incident occurred in a mine operated by the state-owned Turkish Hard Coal Enterprises near the Ereğli district.

Zonguldak Governor Osman Hacıbektaşoğlu informed NTV that during the shift, which had 280 workers, four were trapped under the rubble. While rescue operations managed to free the trapped workers, one later died due to his injuries.

The collapse brings back memories of Turkey’s deadliest mining disaster in 2014 when 301 workers lost their lives in a mine fire in Soma, in western Manisa Province. Mining accidents have been a persistent issue in Turkey, raising questions about the safety measures in place for workers in this critical industry.