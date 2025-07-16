1,000 Druze Cross Border Into Syria as Fighting Escalates in As-Suwayda

Nearly 1,000 Israeli Druze crossed into Syria from the Golan Heights on Wednesday, escalating tensions along the Israeli-Syrian border as violence surged in the southern Syrian city of As-Suwayda. The unrest, which has killed nearly 250 people since last week, stems from renewed clashes between Druze and Sunni Bedouin tribes, drawing in Syrian government forces and prompting regional outcry.

The border breach occurred near Majdal Shams, where Israeli Druze, angered by what they described as a massacre of their relatives across the border, broke through the frontier fence. Israeli Defense Force (IDF) soldiers fired tear gas at Druze Syrians attempting to cross in the opposite direction near the Syrian town of Hader. The Israel Defense Forces described the crossings as “a grave incident that constitutes a criminal offense and endangers the public and IDF forces.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged restraint in a video address. “My fellow Druze citizens of Israel, the situation in As-Suwayda … is very serious,” he said. “Do not cross the border … you can be murdered, you can be kidnapped, and you are harming the efforts of the IDF.”

Fighting in As-Suwayda began after a Druze merchant was kidnapped, triggering a cycle of abductions and violence. Syrian government troops entered the city, ostensibly to enforce a ceasefire, but witnesses and online videos suggest forces joined Bedouin fighters in attacking civilians. Tanks were seen in city streets, and human rights groups have reported widespread abuses, including home raids and executions.

In response, Israel launched airstrikes on Syrian military sites, signaling its intent to deter further aggression against the Druze minority. Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli went further, calling for the killing of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. “Ahmed al-Sharaa is a terrorist in a suit and tie,” Chikli posted. “He must be eliminated without delay.”