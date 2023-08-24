Donate
Light Theme
Log In
11 Arrested in Kabul and Other Provinces for Drug Trafficking, Afghan Police Report
News Updates
Afghanistan
Kabul
drug trafficking
Ministry of Interior Affairs
poppy cultivation
heroin
hashish

11 Arrested in Kabul and Other Provinces for Drug Trafficking, Afghan Police Report

The Media Line Staff
08/24/2023

Afghan police have arrested 11 people in Kabul, Kandahar, and Herat on charges of drug trafficking, the country’s Ministry of Interior Affairs announced on Thursday. Over the past 24 hours, officers have seized illicit drugs, including 2 kg of hashish, and objects used in heroin manufacturing.

In addition to the arrests, police destroyed two acres of poppy in northern Balkh province and detained over a dozen drug smugglers in western Herat and northern Balkh provinces over the past few days.

The actions are part of the Afghan caretaker government’s committed effort to fight against poppy cultivation and opium trade in the country, which has long struggled with drug production and trafficking.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.