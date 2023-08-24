11 Arrested in Kabul and Other Provinces for Drug Trafficking, Afghan Police Report

Afghan police have arrested 11 people in Kabul, Kandahar, and Herat on charges of drug trafficking, the country’s Ministry of Interior Affairs announced on Thursday. Over the past 24 hours, officers have seized illicit drugs, including 2 kg of hashish, and objects used in heroin manufacturing.

In addition to the arrests, police destroyed two acres of poppy in northern Balkh province and detained over a dozen drug smugglers in western Herat and northern Balkh provinces over the past few days.

The actions are part of the Afghan caretaker government’s committed effort to fight against poppy cultivation and opium trade in the country, which has long struggled with drug production and trafficking.