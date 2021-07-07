14 Rockets Strike Iraqi Airbase Hosting US Troops, 2 Injured

At least 14 rockets struck the Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq, which houses US troops, as well as the troops of other members of the US-led military coalition. At least two military personnel were wounded in the attack on Wednesday.

The rockets landed on the base, which is located in Anbar province, as well as on the base’s perimeter, according to an army spokesman. He did not say if the injured were US troops.

No group has taken responsibility for the attack; the US has blamed Iranian-backed militia groups for such attacks.

There are about 2,500 US troops stationed in Iraq. US interests in Iraq have come under attack nearly 50 times so far this year.