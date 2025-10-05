1,500-Year-Old Byzantine-Era Synagogue Discovered in Israel’s Golan Heights

Archaeologists have uncovered the remains of a 1,500-year-old synagogue deep within the Yehudiya Nature Reserve in the Golan Heights, revealing a lost chapter of Jewish settlement in the region during the Byzantine period.

The excavation, conducted by the University of Haifa’s Zinman Institute of Archaeology in partnership with Kinneret Academic College and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, exposed parts of a basilica-style synagogue once central to an ancient Jewish village. The structure, measuring about 13 meters wide and at least 17 meters long, features two rows of columns, benches along the walls, and a southern wall with three openings facing Jerusalem—hallmarks of synagogues built in the Land of Israel during that era.

Dr. Mechael Osband of the Zinman Institute and Kinneret College said the discovery resolved a longstanding mystery. “We had documented more than 150 basalt architectural items reused in the abandoned Syrian village of Yehudiya, but the synagogue’s exact location was unknown,” he explained. “When we found an unusual concentration of column drums and decorated fragments, we began digging. To our surprise, we uncovered the southern wall with three openings toward Jerusalem.”

The team also found decorated lintels, column drums, and fragments of what may have been a Torah ark. Many of these items had been repurposed in later periods or were found buried in collapsed stone and dirt layers.

Dr. Dror Ben-Yosef of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority described the discovery as “clear evidence of Jewish settlement in the Golan 1,500 years ago, when the community thrived.” He noted that roughly 25 ancient synagogues have now been identified in the region, which served as centers of both prayer and study.

The excavation was carried out in cooperation with the Hecht Foundation and the staff of the Yehudiya Nature Reserve. Officials said the next step will be to complete the excavation and open the site to visitors.