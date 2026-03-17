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Cluster Bomb Barrage Hits Israel; Tel Aviv Train Station in Flames, 2 Dead
Ramat Gan hit with an Iranian missile, March 18, 2026. (X/United Hatzalah)

Cluster Bomb Barrage Hits Israel; Tel Aviv Train Station in Flames, 2 Dead

The Media Line Staff
03/18/2026

Two people in their 70s were killed in Ramat Gan late Tuesday night when an Iranian missile strike hit central Israel, as air raid sirens sounded across multiple regions and emergency services responded to several impact sites. 

United Hatzalah said the couple was in a stairwell on their way to a bomb shelter when they were struck. 

MDA paramedics treated a 25-year-old resident of Bnei Brak who sustained a shrapnel wound to his hand. 

Reports indicated the projectile was likely a cluster missile, with more than eight suspected shrapnel impact sites identified across central Israel. 

Footage showed damage at multiple locations following the strike, including at a train station in Tel Aviv. 

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Initial reports said fragments from interceptor activity landed in several areas, including a schoolyard in Jerusalem and parts of Ramat Gan 

Sirens were activated in Jerusalem, the Dead Sea and the West Bank, as well as in the Sharon region and the Lakhish area, including Bat Yam, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Brenner, Hevel Yavneh and Lev HaSharon. Two rounds of alerts were triggered overnight as missiles were launched from Iran. 

Emergency responders were deployed to multiple scenes to assess damage and treat the wounded. 

The attack marks the latest in a series of Iranian missile strikes targeting Israel’s central population centers, with impacts recorded across densely populated urban areas overnight. 

 

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