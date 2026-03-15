2 Wounded by Iran Strikes in Israel, Saudis Shoot Down 6 Iranian Missiles, Kuwait Destroys 5 Drones

Iran continued launching missiles and drones toward Israel and Gulf states on Sunday, with two elderly civilians injured in central Israel while regional air defenses intercepted dozens of projectiles across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

A ballistic missile fired toward central Israel around 2:30 a.m. Sunday injured at least two people, according to Israeli emergency services.

Magen David Adom said paramedics treated two civilians approximately 80 years old. One sustained cuts caused by shattered glass, while the other was treated for smoke inhalation, a Magen David Adom spokesperson said.

Earlier in the night, sirens warning of suspected infiltrations sounded in Eilat, and later alerts were activated in the West Bank. Authorities reported no injuries from those incidents.

Across the Gulf, Iran’s overnight campaign prompted multiple defensive responses. Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry said Sunday that its air defenses intercepted six ballistic missiles launched toward Al-Kharj province.

In posts published on X, the ministry said the missiles were destroyed above Al-Kharj, where the Prince Sultan Air Base is located. Saudi officials also said air defenses shot down at least 34 drones, with most intercepted over the Eastern Province, home to major oil refineries, and others brought down over the Riyadh region.

Explosions were also visible over the Bahraini capital, Manama, early Sunday, according to AFP.

Bahrain’s authorities said the country has intercepted 125 missiles and 203 drones since Iran began its campaign. Officials said the attacks have killed two people in Bahrain and 24 others across neighboring Gulf states.

In Kuwait, Brigadier General Jadaan Fadel, spokesman for the National Guard, said defense forces destroyed five drones during the past 24 hours.

Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority said drones struck the radar system at the country’s international airport Saturday night. Flights there have been suspended since the start of the war.

The UAE defense ministry said Sunday that its air defense systems confronted missile and drone threats from Iran, engaging nine ballistic missiles and 33 drones on Saturday.

Anwar Gargash, adviser to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, criticized Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a post on X, writing that “after 1,909 Iranian attacks against the UAE, Araghchi still accuses the UAE of attacking Iran.” He added that “the UAE has the right to defend itself against aggression, but it continues to prioritize logic, exercise restraint and seek a way out for Iran and the region.”