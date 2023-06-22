Donate
2 Yemeni Military Personnel Killed in al-Qaida Bomb Attack in Abyan
Screenshot showing fighters belonging to al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula in 2014. (Creative Commons)
The Media Line Staff
06/22/2023

Two Yemeni military staff members were killed on Thursday following a bomb attack conducted by al-Qaida militants in the southern province of Abyan, according to a security official who wished to remain anonymous. The militants reportedly planted an improvised explosive device that targeted a military ambulance in Mudiyah district, causing a massive blast.

The casualties included a soldier and a medical staff member. Several other soldiers sustained injuries and were transported to a public hospital in the neighboring city of Aden for treatment. The Yemeni government has been frequently targeted by al-Qaida through roadside bombs and explosive devices, though no group has claimed responsibility for this particular attack yet.

To counter the escalating terror threat, Saudi Arabia-backed government forces have launched numerous military operations against al-Qaida’s hideouts in recent months. However, the group continues to operate from the mountainous regions of southern Yemen. Yemen has been gripped by a devastating civil war since 2014, pitting Houthi rebels against the internationally-recognized government and its Saudi-led coalition.

