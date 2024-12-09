Donate
Light Theme
Log In
26 Dead in Clashes Between Syrian Kurdish Forces and Turkish-Backed Fighters
Syrian National Army (SNA) soldiers celebrate victory in Manbij on December 7, 2024 in Manbij, Syria. (Ugur Yildirim/ dia images via Getty Images)

26 Dead in Clashes Between Syrian Kurdish Forces and Turkish-Backed Fighters

The Media Line Staff
12/09/2024

Turkish-backed Syrian factions launched an offensive on the northern Syrian city of Manbij, igniting heavy fighting that left at least 30 combatants dead, with the assault coming only a few days after Ankara-aligned forces captured the Kurdish-held Tal Rifaat enclave, according to a Britain-based war monitor.  

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that the clashes erupted between Turkish-backed factions and the Manbij Military Council, an affiliate of the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).  

The SDF, which is a coalition of incorporated Kurdish and other ethnic militias, functions as the official military wing of the self-proclaimed Autonomous Administration of Northeast Syria, or AANES, covering a large stretch of territory near Iraq and Turkey. The SOHR reported the death of at least nine Turkish-backed fighters, while the SDF confirmed “fierce clashes” that resulted in the deaths of at least 22 soldiers and the wounding of another 40. 

The Ankara-aligned groups declared control of large areas of Manbij, posting videos on their Telegram channels purportedly showing fighters inside the city. However, there has been no independent verification of the videos.  

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

This offensive follows days of rapid gains by opposition forces, which recently overran key government-held areas, including the capital, Damascus, deposing President Bashar al-Assad, the fractured country’s longtime dictator.  

While the SDF opposes Assad’s rule and has long been a key US partner in the fight against the Islamic State, the force has in recent years found itself more in direct contention with Turkish-supported groups, namely the Syrian National Army. 

News Updates
Ankara
Bashar al-Assad
Kurdish
Manbij
Manbij Military Council
Syria
Syrian Democratic Forces
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
Tal Rifaat
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods