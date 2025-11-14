4 Palestinians Arrested in East Jerusalem for Planning ISIS-Inspired Terror Attack 

Israeli security officials said Friday that four young men from the Beit Safafa area of East Jerusalem have been taken into custody on suspicion of planning the kind of terror attack associated with the Islamic State (ISIS) terror group. The Shin Bet and Israel Police reported that the men, all in their 20s, had been under investigation for several weeks before their arrests.

According to the Shin Bet, the suspects spent extensive time viewing Islamic State propaganda and other violent online material, including gruesome executions. Investigators said the men embraced the group’s ideology and discussed preparing for what they described as an apocalyptic confrontation with Jews. During questioning, one of the detainees allegedly said he intended to use a pistol “against Jews or anyone who is not a Muslim.”

Authorities said the suspects had begun obtaining equipment that could later be used in an assault. A handgun purchased by one of the men was discovered hidden inside a chicken coop during one of the raids. Officials said additional gear linked to their preparations was also seized.

Indictments against two of the men are expected shortly, while questioning continues for the remaining pair. All four remain in custody.

In a separate case, the Shin Bet revealed that an 18-year-old Israeli from the Sharon region was detained last month after he allegedly researched explosives and explored carrying out an attack inspired by the same organization. Details from that investigation are still emerging.