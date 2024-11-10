40 Dead in Israeli Strikes Across Lebanon, Including Children and Rescue Workers

Israeli airstrikes over the past 24 hours have left at least 40 people dead across Lebanon, including several children, as heavy bombardment pounded southern Beirut suburbs and other regions, Lebanese authorities reported on Saturday. The escalating attacks have devastated residential areas, with Lebanese civilians left sifting through rubble to salvage their belongings.

On Friday night, Israeli strikes targeted the coastal city of Tyre, killing seven people, including two children, according to Lebanon’s health ministry. While Israel had previously ordered residents in some areas of Tyre to evacuate, no such directive was issued on Israeli military social media before these latest strikes.

The Lebanese health ministry stated that rescue operations continue, with some body parts found in the debris awaiting DNA testing to confirm identities. The strikes on nearby towns also took the lives of 13 people on Saturday, including seven members of rescue groups linked to Hezbollah and its ally, Amal.

Elsewhere in the eastern plains around the historic city of Baalbek, Israeli airstrikes killed at least 20 more people. The Israeli military claimed its recent operations were aimed at Hezbollah infrastructure, including housing and weapon storage sites associated with Hezbollah fighters.

Lebanese health authorities estimate that Israeli attacks over the past year have claimed at least 3,136 lives and injured 13,979 people, including 619 women and 194 children. These numbers reflect the intensifying violence since the conflict reignited in October 2023, with hostilities escalating sharply in recent weeks.