5 Killed in Israeli Airstrike on PFLP-GC Position in Lebanon
An F-35I belonging to the Israeli Air Force's 116th Squadron takes off at dusk with its afterburner roaring. (Amit Agronov/IAF)
5 Killed in Israeli Airstrike on PFLP-GC Position in Lebanon

The Media Line Staff
05/31/2023

Five combatants of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC) were killed and 10 were injured early Wednesday morning in an Israeli airstrike, according to Anwar Raja, an official for the group. The airstrike targeted the group’s positions in Qousaya, a town near the Lebanon-Syrian border. Two of the wounded are reported to be in critical condition. Another PFLP-GC official, Abu Wael Issam, based in Lebanon, announced the group’s intention to retaliate “at a suitable time,” stating the attack would not prevent the group from intensifying its fight against Israel. There has been no comment about the incident from the Israeli or Lebanese militaries or the armed Lebanese Shiite group Hizbullah.

