6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Western Afghanistan Days After Previous Deadly Quake
Afghanistan, Herat: 19-year-old Afghan Abdul Rahim lies in a hospital in Herat. He survived the devastating earthquake, Oct. 11, 2023. (Picture Alliance via Getty Images)
News Updates
Afghanistan earthquakes
6.3 quake
capital of Herat
Afghanistan

6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Western Afghanistan Days After Previous Deadly Quake

The Media Line Staff
10/11/2023

Western Afghanistan was hit by a 6.3 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday morning, only days after an earlier series of quakes that killed at least 2,400. 

Wednesday’s earthquake struck about 17 miles outside of Herat, the capital of Herat province. Herat’s governor’s office reported “huge losses” from the quake.

According to Afghan Ministry of Information spokesperson Abdul Wahid Rayan, at least 80 people have been injured in the most recent earthquake, and a resulting landslide has blocked the Herat-Torghundi highway. 

All 700 homes in the Chahak village, which was untouched by the previous earthquakes, were destroyed on Wednesday. The village’s residents had all fled earlier in the week, fearing continued aftershocks. 

Saturday’s earthquake, which was also a 6.3 in magnitude, hit 25 miles northwest of Herat. Multiple aftershocks followed.

Volunteers and rescue workers have been working since Saturday to find survivors and bodies, but poor infrastructure in Afghanistan following years of war is complicating the rescue efforts. 

