8 Retired Indian Navy Officers Sentenced to Death in Qatar on Espionage Charges
News Updates
Qatar
Indian Navy
death sentence
espionage charges
Ministry of External Affairs
Israel

8 Retired Indian Navy Officers Sentenced to Death in Qatar on Espionage Charges

The Media Line Staff
10/26/2023

Eight retired Indian Navy personnel have been sentenced to death by a Qatari court for undisclosed espionage charges. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced its “deep shock” at the verdict on Thursday and stated that it was awaiting detailed judgment on the matter.

Last week, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi indicated that India had been closely following the case, with the seventh hearing conducted on October 3. The accused had been working for Al-Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private firm providing training to Qatar’s armed forces.

Family members report that they have not been informed of the formal charges. After months of detention, Qatari authorities revealed that the eight men were accused of spying on Qatar’s secret submarine program for Israel.

India’s ambassador to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, has met with the detained personnel and assured them that India will extend all consular and legal assistance.

