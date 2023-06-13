Donate
Abraham Accords Fuel Unprecedented Momentum for Middle East Peace, Says Moroccan Foreign Minister
Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, at a meeting with his Argentine counterpart, Jorge Faurie, in Rabat, March 30, 2018. (Argentine Foreign Ministry/Creative Commons)
The Media Line Staff
06/13/2023

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita says the Abraham Accords have created an “incredible momentum” for peace and prosperity in the Middle East, particularly influencing Morocco’s blossoming relationship with Israel. This statement was made during a video address at the AJC Global Forum in Tel Aviv.

The accords, signed in September 2020, led to the normalization of relations between Israel and two Arabian Gulf states, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Subsequently, Morocco reinstated and upgraded its relations with Israel after a two-decade hiatus, leading to increased cooperation in energy, security, and health.

Bourita highlighted the upswing in Morocco-Israel relations, including a fivefold increase in Israeli tourism and a 160% boost in trade over the last two years. He also emphasized Morocco’s historic ties with the Jewish community, affirming the kingdom’s commitment to safeguarding its Jewish heritage.

Additionally, Bourita expressed gratitude for Morocco’s ties with the AJC, which has been instrumental in fostering relationships with the American Jewish community and advocating for a robust Moroccan-American partnership.

