Ahed Tamimi Taken Into Custody Once More Over Alleged Terrorism Incitement
Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi, May 11, 2019. (Guy Smallman/Getty Images)
Ahed Tamimi Taken Into Custody Once More Over Alleged Terrorism Incitement

The Media Line Staff
11/06/2023

West Bank raid ends in high-profile activist's arrest

The Israeli military confirmed the arrest of Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi, 22, during a West Bank raid on Monday. Tamimi is accused of “inciting terrorism” according to the army’s statement. This isn’t Tamimi’s first encounter with the law; in 2017, she was detained on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, following the circulation of a video where she was seen kicking two Israeli soldiers after her younger brother’s arrest.

“Ahed Tamimi was arrested on suspicion of inciting violence and terrorist activities in the town of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah,” said an army spokesperson to AFP. Following her arrest, Tamimi was handed over to Israeli security forces for interrogation.

Tamimi’s previous detention at 16 sparked international debate over the arrest of minors and the Palestinian struggle for statehood. Nabi Saleh, her hometown, is known for frequent organized protests against Israeli policies. Tamimi has become a symbolic figure in the Palestinian resistance movement, with her actions and arrests drawing significant media attention and public discourse regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

