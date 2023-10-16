Air Traffic To Resume at Aleppo Airport After Israeli Strike

Flights at Aleppo International Airport in northern Syria were expected to resume on Monday following repairs to damage caused by Israeli airstrikes, according to the Syrian Transport Ministry and state news agency SANA.

An Israeli missile hit the airport on Saturday, while repairs were being carried out from a previous missile strike on Thursday.

The international airport in the capital, Damascus, was also hit on Thursday and is still undergoing extensive rebuilding. The Transport Ministry recommended that flights reroute through Aleppo or Latakia.

The Israeli strikes came against the background of the current Israel-Hamas war.