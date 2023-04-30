Happy holidays!
Alleged Israeli Airstrikes Injure 3 in Syria
News Updates
Israel
Airstrikes
Homs Governorate
Syria
Hizbullah

Alleged Israeli Airstrikes Injure 3 in Syria

The Media Line Staff
04/30/2023

Airstrikes attributed to Israel struck the Homs Governorate in central Syria early Saturday morning, injuring three civilians, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

SANA, Syria’s state news agency, reported that the strike caused a gas station to catch fire, leading to the injuries. Official Syrian media claimed that the state’s air defense system intercepted the missiles, while reports on social media suggested that sites allegedly belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Hizbullah, the Iran-backed Lebanese militia, had been struck.

Although Israel does not comment on individual strikes on Syria, the Israeli military has confirmed a general strategy of attacking Iran-backed groups based in Syria, including Hizbullah. Israel has apparently carried out several strikes on Syria in the past month.

Earlier in April, six rockets were launched from Syria toward the Golan Heights in northern Israel. The Israel Defense Forces responded with artillery and drone strikes in southern Syria.

After striking Syrian sites allegedly belonging to Hizbullah earlier this month, the IDF dropped Arabic-language fliers warning Syrian soldiers to stop cooperating with Hizbullah, Syrian media reported.

