American-Born Tank Commander’s Death Confirmed 14 Months After Hamas Abduction

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Monday that Captain Omer Maxim Neutra, a 21-year-old lone soldier from New York, was killed during Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack and that his body remains in Gaza. Neutra, a tank platoon commander in the IDF’s 7th Armored Brigade, was among four soldiers abducted during the assault near Nahal Oz.

Neutra, a tank platoon commander in the 7th Armored Brigade, was stationed near Nahal Oz when Hamas terrorists attacked his unit with RPG fire and explosives. Infamous footage from that day showed terrorists celebrating around their burning tanks and dragging the soldiers from the wreckage. He and his crew—Sgt. Shaked Dahan, Sgt. Nimrod Cohen and Sgt. Oz Daniel—were abducted to Gaza. All but Cohen have now been confirmed dead.

Initial reports suggested Neutra was alive and held hostage, but the IDF recently confirmed his death based on new intelligence and findings by the Military Rabbinate. Neutra is one of at least 35 hostages confirmed dead in Gaza, with 97 others believed to remain captive.

Born in Long Island, New York, Neutra led his high school basketball and volleyball teams and planned to attend Binghamton University. Inspired by a gap year in Israel, he delayed college to join the IDF. Neutra’s parents last spoke to their son the day before the attack. His father, Ronen, shared that Omer had put off college to join the IDF, inspired by a gap year spent in Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed condolences to Neutra’s family, calling him a “man of values” and promising to return his body for a Jewish burial.