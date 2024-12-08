Assad Granted Asylum in Russia After Rebels Seize Damascus

Syrian President Bashar Assad and his family have been granted asylum in Russia after fleeing their country following a swift rebel offensive that ousted his regime. Russian news agencies reported Assad’s arrival in Moscow late Sunday, citing unnamed Kremlin sources who confirmed the asylum was granted on humanitarian grounds. The Kremlin has yet to make an official statement.

Assad’s flight from Syria comes as rebel groups consolidated control over Damascus, marking the end of over five decades of rule by the Assad family. Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, declared the offensive a victory from the Umayyad Mosque, an iconic site in the capital. Al-Jolani’s group, which had previously been linked to al-Qaida, has sought to rebrand itself as a legitimate governing force. “This is a victory for the whole Islamic nation,” he said.

While many Syrians celebrated Assad’s departure, uncertainty about the country’s future looms.

The Syrian opposition has guaranteed the safety of Russian military bases and diplomatic missions within Syria, according to Russian officials. Russia had been a key supporter of Assad’s government since deploying forces to Syria in 2015 to aid in the civil war.

US President Joe Biden pledged to support stability in the region, emphasizing concerns over terrorist elements within the rebel factions. “We will work with all Syrian groups toward an independent, sovereign Syria,” he said.

Assad’s exile represents a seismic shift in Syria’s trajectory after years of brutal civil war and international involvement.