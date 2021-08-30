At Least 6 Civilians, Including Children, Killed in US Attack in Kabul

At least six civilians, including three children, were killed in a US drone attack in Kabul targeting a car packed with explosives worn by would-be suicide bombers on their way to the Hamid Karzai International Airport. The bombers, suspected to be from the ISIS-K terror organization, posed an imminent” threat to the airport, according to the US Central Command.

The attack on Sunday night occurred in a residential neighborhood of Kabul near the airport.

The explosion was powerful because of the large amount of explosives contained in the car, according to CENTCOM. It reportedly also set off explosions in a nearby home.

CNN reported nine civilian casualties from the blast, including six children.

The near-bombing attack came a day after US President Joe Biden said that there was credible evidence of a potential attack on the airport in the next 24-36 hours.