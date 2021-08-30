Protecting Truth During Tension

At Least 6 Civilians, Including Children, Killed in US Attack in Kabul
The site where a rocket reportedly fired from a US drone hit an explosives-laden car in a residential area near Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 29, 2021. (Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Kabul
drone attack
ISIS

At Least 6 Civilians, Including Children, Killed in US Attack in Kabul

The Media Line Staff
08/30/2021

At least six civilians, including three children, were killed in a US drone attack in Kabul targeting a car packed with explosives worn by would-be suicide bombers on their way to the Hamid Karzai International Airport. The bombers, suspected to be from the ISIS-K terror organization, posed an imminent” threat to the airport, according to the US Central Command.

The attack on Sunday night occurred in a residential neighborhood of Kabul near the airport.

The explosion was powerful because of the large amount of explosives contained in the car, according to CENTCOM. It reportedly also set off explosions in a nearby home.

CNN reported nine civilian casualties from the blast, including six children.

The near-bombing attack came a day after US President Joe Biden said that there was credible evidence of a potential attack on the airport in the next 24-36 hours.

